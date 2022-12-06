Monmouth Hawks (1-9) at Syracuse Orange (6-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Jesse Edwards scored 20 points in Syracuse's 83-64 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Orange have gone 4-2 in home games. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO