Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Related
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 57, SAINT LOUIS 52
Percentages: FG .305, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Agbo 3-5, M.Rice 2-6, N.Smith 1-4, Shaver 1-5, Degenhart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (N.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Shaver 2, Agbo, M.Rice, Sylla). Steals: 7 (M.Rice 3, Agbo 2, Degenhart, Whiting). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Edwards and Syracuse host Monmouth
Monmouth Hawks (1-9) at Syracuse Orange (6-4, 1-0 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Jesse Edwards scored 20 points in Syracuse's 83-64 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. The Orange have gone 4-2 in home games. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led...
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 72, PORTLAND STATE 49
Percentages: FG .318, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Kirby 2-5, Starks 1-1, Parker 1-2, Harvey 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Taban 0-1, Wood 0-1, Woods 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Eyman). Turnovers: 16 (Parker 4, Eyman 3, Johnson 2, Saunders 2, Harvey, Kirby, Saterfield, Starks, Woods).
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Boston 107
Percentages: FG .437, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Brown 3-9, Brogdon 2-4, Smart 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Griffin 1-1, Hauser 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Williams 0-1, White 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (White 3, Smart 2, Tatum). Turnovers: 10 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Tatum 2, Williams...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73
Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
Porterville Recorder
WYOMING 92, LOUISIANA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Green 4-5, C.Williams 2-9, T.Williams 1-1, I.Crawford 1-2, Mangum 1-3, J.Crawford 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Willis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Geneste, T.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (I.Crawford 3, C.Williams 2, Mangum 2, Green, Stewart, T.Williams). Steals: 2 (C.Williams,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 100, NEW ORLEANS 61
Percentages: FG .348, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cooper 2-2, Henry 1-1, Sackey 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Doughty 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Simes 0-1, Sinclair 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cooper). Turnovers: 22 (Sackey 5, Jackson 3, Doughty 2, Henry 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN COLORADO 70, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .352, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Knecht 4-8, Kountz 2-3, Johnson 2-5, Abercrombie 2-7, Shaw 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Knecht, Shaw). Turnovers: 7 (Hughes 2, Johnson 2, Kountz, Shaw, Wisne). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Tucker153-50-11-3026. Allen-Eikens365-130-14-81011. Bostick347-163-51-31318.
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
Percentages: FG .542, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Russell 4-5, Edwards 4-8, McDaniels 2-5, Reid 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Reid 2, Gobert, McDaniels). Turnovers: 13 (Russell 5, Edwards 3, Anderson 2, Gobert, Moore Jr., Rivers). Steals: 11 (Gobert 4, Russell 3,...
Porterville Recorder
ORAL ROBERTS 111, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 78
Percentages: FG .385, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Kayouloud 3-3, Hunter 3-5, Reeves 2-5, McDaniel 1-2, Olowokere 1-3, Daughtery 1-4, Bounds 0-1, Crafoord 0-1, Kirsipuu 0-1, Klintman 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Cato 0-2, Cooper 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cato, Hunter). Turnovers: 16 (Hunter 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 115, Utah 110
Percentages: FG .459, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Alexander-Walker 5-10, Beasley 4-10, Olynyk 2-4, Agbaji 2-5, Gay 1-4, Horton-Tucker 1-7, Vanderbilt 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 3, Horton-Tucker 2, Alexander-Walker). Turnovers: 13 (Alexander-Walker 6, Beasley 4, Vanderbilt 2, Horton-Tucker). Steals: 5 (Vanderbilt 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
Percentages: FG .456, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-44, .250 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Wood 3-7, Hardaway Jr. 2-10, Bullock 1-1, McGee 1-3, Bertans 1-4, Pinson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Walker 0-2, Hardy 0-4, Ntilikina 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hardy, Ntilikina, Walker, Wood). Turnovers: 8 (Finney-Smith 2, Wood...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 ARIZONA 89, NO. 14 INDIANA 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Kriisa 4-10, Bal 3-3, Ramey 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Larsson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (A.Tubelis 3, Ballo, Veesaar). Turnovers: 10 (Kriisa 6, Henderson 2, Larsson, Ramey). Steals: 6 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Bal, Boswell, Henderson). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 TCU 83, SMU 75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Smith 1-1, Nutall 1-7, Lanier 0-1, Todorovic 0-1, Phelps 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ambrose-Hylton, Odigie, Todorovic). Turnovers: 10 (Nutall 3, Phelps 2, Todorovic 2, Koulibaly, Lanier, Njie). Steals: 6 (Williamson 2, Nutall, Odigie, Phelps, Todorovic).
Porterville Recorder
No. 13 UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41
UCLA (9-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.344, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Osborne 2-6, Jaquez 1-2, Conti 0-3, Rice 0-2, Jones 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bessoir 1, Rice 1) Turnovers: 27 (Brown 5, Jaquez 4, Sontag 4, Bessoir 3, Conti 3, Masikewich 3, Osborne 3, Iwuala 1, Jones 1) Steals: 11...
Illinois 8th grader makes near full-court buzzer beater shot during basketball game | VIDEO
An 8th-grader at Milton Pope made an almost full-court buzzer beater in a basketball game on Tuesday
Comments / 0