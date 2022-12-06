Read full article on original website
Spectrum presents $50,000 donation to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board
Spectrum today announced Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (LCDSNB) has received a $50,000 donation through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates. Spectrum...
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County
BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
Man admits stealing from national forests in Upstate, as well as storage facilities, USDA says
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man turned himself in to authorities in Abbeville County, South Carolina, after admitting to stealing from fee-tubes at national forests as well as break-ins at several storage facilities, according to the United States Forest Service. Authorities say on Nov. 14, a Forest Service law...
Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County council had a full agenda for their last meeting of the year, Tuesday night. One of the things approved was a request by the Greenville Library Board to purchase a new location for the Pelham Road branch library. Library Board leaders say...
Chamber of Commerce celebrates ribbon cutting at Rootimentary
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Rootimentary with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday. Caleb and Jessy Satterfield, owners of Rootimentary, were joined on the historic square by Mayor Nathan Senn, Main Street Laurens executive director Jonathan Irick, County Council chairman Brown Patterson, Chamber president Amanda Munyan, family and community members to celebrate the opening of the much-anticipated restaurant in downtown Laurens.
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
Man accused of stealing money from fee tubes at National Forest recreation areas
The United States Forest Service said they have arrested a person who is accused of breaking into fee tubes at recreational areas and taking money.
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
Greenville homeless advocates push for homeless court program, similar to Spartanburg
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Homeless advocates in Greenville are working to bridge the gaps in opportunities for people experiencing homelessness. Life on the streets can be a revolving door. Sometimes a cycle in and out of the courtroom. “A misdemeanor or criminal background on your record can be an...
South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of minor
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, the School District of Oconee County was made aware of unusual behavior […]
BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
Hello Family connects Spartanburg parents with resources through community baby showers
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every mother deserves a baby shower and a Spartanburg organization is holding one for the community. But it’s about more than just games, gifts and finger foods. Hello Family is a non-profit organization in Spartanburg. Friday they held their 2nd community baby shower. It’s...
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
Long time Clerk of Court, former Mayor of Anderson passes away
A long-time Clerk of Court and former Anderson Mayor passed away Thursday morning.
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Campus, community gather for Lander’s largest-ever tree lighting ceremony
Among the jingle and mingle of Lander University’s Holiday Tree Lighting were smiles, laughter, holiday fun – as well as a chance to share compassion with those who may not have a holiday as festive as others they know. If one word could describe the holiday extravaganza, it...
