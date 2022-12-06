ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

golaurens.com

Spectrum presents $50,000 donation to Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board

Spectrum today announced Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (LCDSNB) has received a $50,000 donation through Spectrum Community Center Assist, the company’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates. Spectrum...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Milliken & Company announced plans to expand operations in Cherokee County that will create 75 new jobs. The company’s facility is located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg. Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity. Known...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Chamber of Commerce celebrates ribbon cutting at Rootimentary

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Rootimentary with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday. Caleb and Jessy Satterfield, owners of Rootimentary, were joined on the historic square by Mayor Nathan Senn, Main Street Laurens executive director Jonathan Irick, County Council chairman Brown Patterson, Chamber president Amanda Munyan, family and community members to celebrate the opening of the much-anticipated restaurant in downtown Laurens.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
PIEDMONT, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina school district employee accused of contributing to delinquency of minor

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation by the Criminal Investigation/School Safety Bureau led to the arrest of a Seneca woman Tuesday afternoon. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 23-year-old Emily Hall Tannery with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Sunday, the School District of Oconee County was made aware of unusual behavior […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
constructiondive.com

BMW supplier to build $810M EV battery cell plant in South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a large-scale battery cell production facility in northeast South Carolina to support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, the company announced Tuesday. Per the agreement, the Japan-based battery maker will supply lithium-ion batteries designed for next generation electric vehicles manufactured at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation

When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Longtime Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley has died. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore confirms Shirley died around 1 a.m. Thursday of natural causes. According to his biography on the Clerk of Court website, Shirley spent his entire career serving Anderson County. He became...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

