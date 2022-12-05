Read full article on original website
Sheriff John Clements resigns, Clark County requests law enforcement aid from ISP and Jefferson Star
Clark County Sheriff John Clements has resigned after nearly two years in office, according to Clements on a phone interview on Nov. 28. “I want to leave the county in the best standing I can,” Clements stated in the interview.
Water superintendent gives boil advisory update
Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
Clark County struggles with competitive pay, seeks to hire various positions
With the departure of Sheriff John Clements in Clark County, whose final day in office was Nov. 30, Clark County is now seeking to fill the position of Sheriff, as well as various other positions in the county, including an additional deputy, an additional dispatch operator, Planning and Zoning Administrator, Economic Development Director and the Clark County University of Idaho Extension Office Coordinator, according to County Clerk Camille Messick.
Dubois Ranger District offers the Youth Conservation Corps program
DUBOIS — There are Christmas decorations on the lamp posts in Dubois, the city tree is shining bright each night, folks are decorating their homes inside and out, so it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! There are many layers of snow that help to add to holiday the scenery.
City council approves funding for Fisher St. project
The Blackfoot City Council heard and approved allocating the remaining portion of the funds needed for the Fisher St. project at their city council meeting Tuesday night. The project will encompass the area from Walker to Alice St. and it will redo the roadway as well as widen it in some areas. In addition to that, it will also redo the curb and gutter and add sidewalk in some areas. There is existing sidewalk in parts of the construction area, and whether they’re replaced will depend on the quality of the sidewalk.
