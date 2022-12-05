The Blackfoot City Council heard and approved allocating the remaining portion of the funds needed for the Fisher St. project at their city council meeting Tuesday night. The project will encompass the area from Walker to Alice St. and it will redo the roadway as well as widen it in some areas. In addition to that, it will also redo the curb and gutter and add sidewalk in some areas. There is existing sidewalk in parts of the construction area, and whether they’re replaced will depend on the quality of the sidewalk.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO