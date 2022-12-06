ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

By David Schuman, WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EgvZ_0jYZVUHw00

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood 01:29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

CBS

Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.

Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.

The man went to the hospital, where he died.

No officers were hurt in the encounter. Police said all of the officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he was "saddened" by the news of the killing, and that he will "ensure a thorough, timely, and transparent investigation will occur."

A handful of people from the community were at the scene, waiting to learn more about what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15D3E0_0jYZVUHw00
CBS

"We're like a family over here, we take care of each other, so it's unfortunate when things happen within this community, where people are hurt, or are hurting one another," said neighborhood resident Jeremiah Fuller. "But it's a part of life. Things happen."

Check back for more details in this developing story .

MORE: St. Paul Police's "Response to Resistance or Aggression Training"

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Comments / 9

Daniel Fike
4d ago

Don’t break the law and don’t fight and just listen to what the police say and you will be just fine and if you don’t then what ever happens is on you and not the law enforcement if you do stupid things you get what you get it’s time to stop blaming the law enforcement for this no good criminals and let the law enforcement do there jobs

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

After body cam footage of fatal police shooting released, some remind to prioritize mental health

MINNEAPOLIS -- At a rally Saturday in St. Paul, demands were made for more video be released of the deadly police shooting that killed Howard Johnson.  "Release the footage... release the footage," cried out Monique Johnson, the victim's mother.Some footage was released on Thursday that showed what appeared to be St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan shooting and killing Johnson. For many, videos such as these can be hard to watch."With the presence of social media you see more than you sometimes should," said Jessica Villery, an occupational therapist at PrairieCare. "Any time you see something that violent and unfiltered,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

St. Paul police release video showing officer fatally shooting man

St. Paul police on Thursday released edited body camera videos and images showing views of Monday’s night’s gunfire between Howard Peter Johnson and the police before an officer shot and killed him. St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan and another officer were in their squad car helping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Police release video from shooting of Howard Johnson

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 7, 2022. The St. Paul Police Department has released an edited compilation of body-worn camera video and dash cam video from the night 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot and killed in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota investigators said Wednesday that video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul police officer and a man who was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt. Howard Johnson, 24, of St. Paul, was fatally shot by the officer Monday evening after police responded to a domestic assault call and a report of a man with a gun, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said Johnson died of a gunshot wound. The officer who shot Johnson was identified Wednesday as Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has a decade of law enforcement experience. Johnson’s family members and members of the community are calling for the quick release of video evidence.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul

(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
SAINT PAUL, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Police advise people to lock up vehicles, garages, homes

The St. Joseph Police Department is strongly advising all city residents and visitors to double-check to make sure their vehicles’ doors are securely locked, even during the daytime. That same advisory applies to keeping all garage doors and home doors locked. During the last half of November there was...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting on St. Paul's East Side

A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in St. Paul's Greater East Side just after midnight Tuesday. The St. Paul Police Department said it received a report of a "man down" in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, and arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing having been shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
107K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy