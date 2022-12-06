St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood 01:29

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.

Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.

The man went to the hospital, where he died.

No officers were hurt in the encounter. Police said all of the officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said he was "saddened" by the news of the killing, and that he will "ensure a thorough, timely, and transparent investigation will occur."

A handful of people from the community were at the scene, waiting to learn more about what happened.

"We're like a family over here, we take care of each other, so it's unfortunate when things happen within this community, where people are hurt, or are hurting one another," said neighborhood resident Jeremiah Fuller. "But it's a part of life. Things happen."

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.