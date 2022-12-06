High school scores and top performers for Dec. 5-10

Scores

Saturday

Girls Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 43, Brunswick 41

Wrestling

Williamsport 55, Smithsburg 24

Friday

Boys Basketball

Williamsport 68, North Hagerstown 63

South Hagerstown 69, Clear Spring 53

Smithsburg 45, Francis Scott Key 37

St. Maria Goretti 68, Mount Carmel 54

Heritage 54, Cumberland Valley Christian 43

Thomas Johnson 68, Saint James 48

Allegany 82, Hancock 35

Parkersburg 66, Broadfording 48

Girls Basketball

South Hagerstown 50, Clear Spring 41

Francis Scott Key 63, Smithsburg 37

Broadfording 43, Faith 27

Oakcrest 42, Saint James 30

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Williamsport 46, North Hagerstown 38

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Hancock 68, Paw Paw 58

Girls Basketball

Clear Spring 54, Hancock 9

Musselman 45, St. Maria Goretti 35

Wrestling

Brunswick 78, South Hagerstown 6

Brunswick 54, Smithsburg 30

Smithsburg 54, South Hagerstown 12

Williamsport 72, Mountain Ridge 12

Williamsport 48, Francis Scott Key 36

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

South Hagerstown 66, Boonsboro 44

North Hagerstown 62, Smithsburg 57

Allegany 62, Broadfording 51

Berkeley Springs 78, Grace Academy 57

Sidwell Friends 72, Saint James 26

Girls Basketball

Boonsboro 58, South Hagerstown 34

Grace 39, Berkeley Springs 29

Monday

Boys Basketball

St. Maria Goretti 80, Bethel Academy 46

Heritage 82, Carroll Christian 67

Girls Basketball

North Hagerstown 43, Smithsburg 41

Williamsport 52, Fort Hill 35

Broadfording 49, Hancock 28

Wrestling

Boonsboro 66, Saint James 17

Urbana 78, South Hagerstown 6

Ice Hockey

Frederick County 3, Washington County Northstars 2

Top performers

Saturday

• Tanner Halling, Trevor Sowers, Nate Elliott and Sean Cornell, Boonsboro wrestling — The host Warriors won the title at the 15-team Battle in the Boro, led by weight-class champions Halling (132 pounds), Sowers (152), Elliott (220) and Cornell (285).

• Amiyah Fulton, Danica Bennett and Halie Green, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Fulton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Bennett had 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, and Green scored 14 points, including the game-winning basket with 5 seconds left.

• Vince Raynor, South Hagerstown wrestling — Placed second at 160 pounds at Boonsboro's Battle in the Boro tournament.

Friday

• Ceonta Wilmore, Wyatt McKean and Cole Kriner, Williamsport boys basketball — Wilmore scored 23 points, McKean had 13 points and Kriner added 10 points in a win over North Hagerstown.

• Caleb Embeya, Jahsan Johnson and Dionte Alexander, St. Maria Goretti boys basketball — Embeya scored 26 points, Johnson had 17 points and Alexander added 10 points in a win over Mount Carmel.

• Vaughn Lewis, Nehemiah Boyd and Lance Ford, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Lewis scored 18 points, Boyd netted 15 points and Ford added 13 points in a win over Clear Spring.

• Josh Hegbe and Sam Bono, Smithsburg boys basketball — Hegbe had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Bono added 11 points and six rebounds in a win over FSK.

• Javontay Lewis, Neimiah Boyd and Lance Ford, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Lewis had 18 points, Boyd scored 15 and Ford added 13 in a win over Clear Spring.

• Jackson Cline, Caleb Stamper and Noah Poe, Heritage boys basketball — Cline scored 22 points, Stamper had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Poe added 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a win over CVCS.

• Aniya Stewart, South Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 19 points in a win over Clear Spring.

• Tiki Koontz and Abby Drier, Broadfording girls basketball — Koontz scored 10 points and Drier had nine points, 17 rebounds, six steals and three assists in a win over Faith.

• Nas Keyes and Carter Younger, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Keyes had 30 points, nine steals, six rebounds and three assists, andf Younger added 11 points in a loss to Williamsport.

• Grace Ellis, Cameron Rejonis and Taylor King, Smithsburg indoor track and field — Ellis won the girls 500 (1:23.19), Rejonis won the boys 500 (1:09.20) and King placed third in the girls 500 (1:26.88) in the Terry Baker Invitational.

• Jacob Stoner, South Hagerstown indoor track and field — Won the boys 300 in 38.76 in the Terry Baker Invitational.

• Chad Wyand, Boonsboro indoor track and field — Won the boys 55 in 6.77 seconds in the Terry Baker Invitational.

• Mio Desclous and Ghe Hori Echols, North Hagerstown indoor track and field — Desclous placed second in the boys pole vault (12 feet) and Echols placed third in the boys high jump (5-6) in the Terry Baker Invitational.

• Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring girls basketball — Had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals against South Hagerstown.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Smithsburg girls basketball — Had nine points and six steals in a loss to FSK.

Thursday

• Paige Smith and Kam Seltzer, Williamsport girls basketball — Smith made 10 of 10 free throws and finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, and Seltzer added 13 points and seven rebounds in a win over North Hagerstown.

• Gabby Grantham-Medley, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored a game-high 24 points against Williamsport.

Wednesday

• Alyssa Fisher and Callie Alkire, Clear Spring girls basketball — Fisher had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, and Alkire had 14 points and eight rebounds in a season-opening win over Hancock.

• Aiden McCarty, Isaiah Demory and Jacob Anderson, Hancock boys basketball — McCarty had 15 points and five steals, Demory had 14 points and five assists and Anderson scored 13 points in a season-opening win over Paw Paw.

• Danica Bennett and Amiyah Fulton, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Bennett had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Fulton had 14 points and five rebounds in a loss to Musselman.

Tuesday

• Nas Keyes and Will Bonds, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Keyes scored 29 points and Bonds added 12 points, four steals and three assists in a season-opening victory over Smithsburg.

• Damon Breland and Javontay Lewis, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Breland had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Lewis scored 10 points in a season-opening win over Boonsboro.

• Marlie Snyder and Emma Smith, Grace girls basketball — Snyder had 19 points and four steals, and Smith had 10 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in a win over Berkeley Springs.

• Josh Hegbe and Sam Bono, Smithsburg boys basketball — Hegbe had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, and Bono added 22 points and seven rebounds in the loss to North Hagerstown.

• Boron Dogan and Dawda Sylva, Broadfording boys basketball — Dogan had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sylva added 15 points and six rebounds in a loss to Allegany.

• Chance Haga, Boonsboro boys basketball — Scored a game-high 14 points and had eight rebounds against South.

• Aniyah Freeman, South Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 13 points in a season-opening loss to Boonsboro.

Monday

• Najeh Allen and Jahsan Johnson, St. Maria Goretti boys basketball — Allen had 21 points and Johnson scored 11 as the Gaels improved to 6-0 with a win over Bethel Academy.

• Sean Mongan, Caleb Stamper, Jackson Cline and Noah Poe, Heritage boys basketball — Mongan had 23 points, five assists and four steals, Stamper had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Cline had 19 points and six assists and Poe had 16 points and five assists in a win over Carroll Christian.

• Jocelyn Maietta, Abby Drier and Tiki Koontz, Broadfording girls basketball — Maietta scored a game-high 13 points, Drier had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Koontz had 10 points, six rebounds and five steals in a win over Hancock.

• Paige Smith, Williamsport basketball — Scored a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, in a season-opening win over Fort Hill.

• Keelyn Seal, Hancock girls basketball — Scored 10 points against Broadfording.

