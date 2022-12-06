ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Salinas, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Salinas.

The St. Francis High School - Watsonville basketball team will have a game with Alisal High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

St. Francis High School - Watsonville
Alisal High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Monterey High School basketball team will have a game with Rancho San Juan High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

Monterey High School
Rancho San Juan High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

