Salinas, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Salinas.
The St. Francis High School - Watsonville basketball team will have a game with Alisal High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.
St. Francis High School - Watsonville
Alisal High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Monterey High School basketball team will have a game with Rancho San Juan High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.
Monterey High School
Rancho San Juan High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0