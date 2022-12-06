Salinas, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that over 6,000 people are without power due to outages in Monterey County. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove. PG&E says the cause is likely to be the weather. Outages were reported as early as 10:16 a.m. PG&E has not given a time for when power will The post Over 6,000 without power in Monterey County due to power outage appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO