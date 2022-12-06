Read full article on original website
Every Easter Egg You Missed in 'Willow'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Willow film and TV series.Disney's newest series, Willow, is the streaming services' first go at a live-action fantasy TV series since the recent boom for the genre. It is a sequel to the 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name. As a sequel, the series builds off of the film. The series refers to the film as a prologue, recapping it at the beginning. It also brings back many familiar faces, like Willow (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalle). But more than that, the series references the film at every opportunity.
Why [Spoiler] Should Die at the End of 'Firefly Lane' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Part 1 of Firefly Lane. As any good Netflix series is wont to do, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 ends with a major cliffhanger. Kate Malarkey (Sarah Chalke) learns she has a rare and aggressive form of inflammatory breast cancer. Naturally, she wants to turn to her best friend, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) in this moment of anguish, but they're no longer friends at this point in their lives, which the first half of Season 2 explains in detail. Some fans might want Kate to survive the second half of Season 2, allowing ample time for her and Tully to make up and live happily ever after. However, there's only one good way for Firefly Lane to end — with Kate's death. Here's why the main character should meet her demise by the conclusion of the Netflix series.
The 15 Best Shows like Killing Eve to Watch Now the Chase is Over
Whether it's on account of the espionage or the unapologetic portrayal of its female characters, Killing Eve is no doubt in a class of its own. There's something about the cat-and-mouse narrative, combined with all that sexual tension and psychological exploration that really gets the heart rate pumping. At the forefront of it all is Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh), a bored British MI5 investigator who finally finds the Cheetah to her Wonder Woman in the skilled and borderline psychotic Oksana Astankova AKA Villanelle (Jodie Comer). What turns out as your run-of-the-mill “good guy chasing the bad guy” story slowly evolves into a gnawing obsession on both sides. Bottom line: it’s positively thrilling.
Ginacarlo Esposito Says 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 is "Off the Chain"
Anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 is at an all-time high with news of its March debut arriving last week. Season 2 ended on a pretty hefty cliffhanger with Grogu leaving to train to be a Jedi, while Din (Pedro Pascal) was left wielding the Darksaber, much to Bo Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) chagrin. The Book of Boba Fett did see Din reunite with his pint-sized foundling, who decided training to be a Jedi wasn't all that cool after all, and based on the recent trailer it looks like the clan of two will be dealing with the ramifications of Din wielding the Darksaber. Creator Jon Favreau shared at CCXP that Season 3 will have a "much bigger scope" and we couldn't resist asking one of the show's biggest stars about what fans can expect too.
M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' Lands R Rating
Over the last several decades, M. Night Shyamalan has been hitting audiences with some of the best “PG-13” thriller, horror, and action flicks around, but his upcoming Knock at the Cabin will be a little different. Unlike 2015’s The Visit, 2016’s Glass, or his most recent feature, Old, the master of twists’ latest project has received an “R” rating for “Violence and Language.”
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
‘Violent Night’ Passes $26 Million at Domestic Box Office
Universal’s Christmas-themed action-comedy Violent Night is making the most of the quiet before the storm, as it finished its second weekend of release at the number two spot domestically. The film is currently playing in over 3,700 theaters nationwide, and is expected to finish its sophomore weekend with $8.7 million.
Peter Jackson Said Paul McCartney Was Nervous to Meet Him Because He Was ‘Imagining the Worst’
Paul McCartney blamed himself for The Beatles' break up for years. When he met Peter Jackson, he worried the director would think poorly of him.
Who Are the Gallivespians in 'His Dark Materials'?
From talking bears to witches that live hundreds of years to angels that live even longer, the world of His Dark Materials is full of incredible creatures that are closer to humankind than one may think at a first glance. And every new season, the series’ list of fantastical beings just gets longer. Fans that have tuned in on HBO (or HBO Max) these past few days for the first two episodes of the show’s third and final season have been greeted with yet another addition to this cohort of amazing creatures - a tiny, almost imperceptible addition that nevertheless has a huge impact in the series’ story.
Shawn Levy Talks 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again' and Making an Animated Sequel
Having helmed the original Night at the Museum trilogy, a family-friendly comedy romp featuring Ben Stiller as an inventor who takes a job as a night watchman working in the Museum of Natural History, which comes to life in the evenings, director Shawn Levy is taking on a producer role when it comes to the latest offering in the franchise.
Jen's Blunt Parenting Style in 'Dead to Me' Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me.It’s always tough to say goodbye, isn’t it? Netflix’s sharply written and wonderfully acted Dead to Me recently aired its final episodes. The dark comedy, created by Liz Feldman, follows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate), a hard-edged, recently-widowed real-estate agent raising two sons in Laguna Beach, California who is determined to track down the person responsible for killing her husband in a hit-and-run. In what’s a very out-of-character move, Jen decides to attend a Friends of Heaven grief group to open up about her husband’s brutal demise and attempt to feel her feelings. It’s at this reluctant meeting that Jen meets Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), the smiley, good-hearted, glass-half-full woman who is also new to the grief gang. She seems to take a liking to Jen rather quickly (much to Jen’s initial disgust), and, surprisingly, finds out they have more in common than they might think (wine, Entenmann’s cookies, and The Facts of Life, anyone?). After a sleepless night of talking on the phone and vibing with each other’s sick sense of humor, a beautiful friendship is born — one that will not only evolve and go through its fair share of bumps and bruises, but one that’ll get pretty darn bloody, too.
'SNL': 'A Christmas Carol' Takes a Bloody Turn in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought in the big guns for the end of the year and while we still have some episodes left in December, it was nice to have Steve Martin and Martin Short there to host as part of the holiday season. We got a new sketch based on A Christmas Carol that is not for the faint of heart. Especially when coins start flying around town.
'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Movie Planned With Henry Cavill Before DC Films Shakeup
Ever since Black Adam was released in movie theaters two months ago, its star Dwayne Johnson has been on a PR offensive with regards to the stunning twist pulled off at the conclusion of the movie. Following the conclusion of the film, when Black Adam has settled into his new role as the protector of Kahndaq, audiences were shocked to see Henry Cavill emerge from smoke in a darkly lit set to confront Black Adam in his role as Clark Kent/Superman — last seen in Justice League.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
'The Whale' Ending Explained: What Happens in Brendan Fraser’s Comeback?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The WhaleDarren Aronofsky’s The Whale has already proven to be one of the most controversial films of the year, which isn’t all that surprising considering Aronofsky’s history of making divisive projects. While Brendan Fraser has received widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as the overweight professor Charlie, the film has been perceived as “fatphobic” by some critics. It will be interesting to see where The Whale ends up landing this awards season; some view it as emotionally devastating, while others consider it to be manipulative and overtly cruel.
Every Shocking Moment in 'Yellowjackets' Season 1 That Made Us Go WTF
Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Showtime's Yellowjackets has officially given us a release date for Season 2 on March 24. If you haven't seen Yellowjackets before, stop what you're doing and give this 7 Primetime Emmy nominated show a watch. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets has been described as Lord Of The Flies with extra sting. The series follows a 90s high school girl's soccer team who are traveling by plane to Seattle for a tournament. On the way there, the plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and the only survivors are the team, minus one, and the assistant team coach. The show chronicles how the team attempts to survive, thrive, and eventually dive head first into savagery as a "do what it takes to survive" display. In addition to that storyline, we also get to see the survivors in present day and how they are trying to put the pieces back together after what they experienced together in the woods. Yellowjackets has so many bizarre elements such as the hints of cannibalism, the supernatural, and the struggles of friendships and relationships through trauma and grief.
'Star Wars': The 10 Most Powerful Sith, According to Reddit
The Star Wars franchise presents one of the most iconic science fiction and fantasy universes of all time. The classic light side vs. dark side tale including aliens, spaceships, lightsabers, the force, the Jedi, and the Sith has become a cultural staple. The Star Wars lore doesn’t just include what the movies and television series are about, but so much more.
'Slumberland' Is the Follow Up to This 1980s Animated Film
Netflix’s recently released Jason Momoa-starring family movie, Slumberland, is based on an early 1900s comic strip from Winsor McCay. What many might not know is that it isn’t the only adaptation of that comic strip that has been done. In 1989 an animated film was released titled Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland. Directed by Masami Hata and William Hurtz, the film has a small cult following these days but is mostly forgotten due to its dramatic production process and box office failure at the time of release. If you are looking for a more developed visit to the land of dreams, it is worth checking out the animated movie, especially if Netflix’s take left more to be desired.
'Violent Night' Producer Kelly McCormick Talks Copious Violence and Hopes for a Sequel
There are few things I love more than (fictional) violence. That's why Violent Night was tailor-made for me. The film, which stars David Harbour as the one and only Santa Claus, is about a massive and bloody heist planned for Christmas Eve, only to be thwarted by none other than Santa himself. As the title promises, it is a violent night, with lots and lots (and lots) of bloodshed. My favorite: beheading by figure skate. There is also plenty of Christmas goodwill for those who need some sentimentality with their Christmas movies.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
