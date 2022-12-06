Read full article on original website
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79.
Lakers get great news on market price for Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to try and improve in some way this season. A Russell Westbrook trade might not end up happening but the team has other options and assets that they can move to make an improvement. There have been some interesting names connected to the Lakers...
76ers vs. Hornets: Could Georges Niang Return Sunday?
The Sixers could get a key bench player back in the mix when they face the Hornets on Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Lakers vs. Pistons prediction and odds for Sunday, December 11 (Pistons home dogs again)
Back-to-back losses have moved the Detroit Pistons back into the No. 15 spot in the Eastern Conference, but the team gets a matchup with another struggling squad on Sunday. The Pistons will host the Los Angeles Lakers, who have lost three straight games to put them at 10-15 on the season. Los Angeles fell short in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Sunday, December 11)
Sunday's action in the NBA should be extremely entertaining, starting with a New Orleans Pelicans-Phoenix Suns rematch after tempers flared late in Friday's game. Pelicans star Zion Williamson threw down a crazy dunk with the game already in hand, leading to the Suns taking exception to his move. The rematch on Sunday should bring plenty of fireworks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards “mystery team” in Carlos Rodon chase?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be the “mystery team” that has joined the pursuit of free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards interested in Carlos Rodon. Heyman tweeted out that the Cardinals are reportedly interested in...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Predators forward Michael McCarron enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron is taking an indefinite absence from the team, the NHL announced Sunday. McCarron is entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program, the NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement. The program is designed to assist players and their families in dealing with mental health, substance abuse or other issues. ...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Split After 13 Years Following His Cheating Scandal, NBA Suspension: Details
Walking away. Nia Long and Ime Udoka have split following his alleged cheating scandal. The Best Man star, 51, and the Boston Celtics head coach, 45, are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]," a rep for the former couple told People on Tuesday, December 6. The couple’s breakup comes […]
