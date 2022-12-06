Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne
PINE BLUFFS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed between Pine Bluffs and Cheyenne Saturday morning due to a vehicle accident. WyDOT reopened the road mid-afternoon Saturday. This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.
News Channel Nebraska
A new bakery in Lodgepole is cause for celebration for the Cheyenne County Chamber
LODGEPOLE, Neb.- Amy Richards opened the Wildeflour Baking Company at 832 Sheldon Street in Lodgepole back on October 22nd. Saturday she was joined by her husband, her son and several members of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce as she took hold of the giant scissors and cut the ribbon, immediately welcoming a large crowd of hungry well wishers into her business.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities provide update to deadly accident near Potter Saturday night
POTTER - Authorities released the name of the semi-tractor-trailer driver who passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. was hauling hazardous materials in a semi-tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes when he diverted from the road onto the grass shoulder at 70 mph. According to a witness of the accident, at one point both the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling on the grass outside of the shoulder of the road.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week
SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
News Channel Nebraska
Three longtime public servants retire from Kimball County
KIMBALL, Neb.- Three familiar faces to Kimball are bidding farewell to the community and the county. Outgoing Sheriff Harry Gillway, outgoing Jail Administrator Linda Williams and outgoing County Commissioner Larry Engstrom were celebrated today at the Kimball County Transportation Services building. In the reception held this afternoon, the public was...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
julesburgadvocate.com
Commissioners Sign Contract to Accept Ownership of Julesburg High School
Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday morning. Present were Commissioners Don Schneider, Mark Turner, Howard McCormick and Commissioner Elect Ron Berges. The morning’s meeting included Public Hearings for the Highway Users Tax, E911 Budget and the General Fund Budget. There were no public comments presented during the hearings.
News Channel Nebraska
Pine Bluffs Parks and Recreation does NOT have winters off.
PINE BLUFFS, Wyo- These colder temperatures may have you longing for days you could get out and golf or play softball, and while outdoor activities a tough this time of year, the Pine Bluffs Parks ad Rec department can keep you busy. Pickle-ball is sweeping the nation and Pine Bluffs...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Tina Worthman introduced as Midwest Theater new Executive Director
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Midwest Theater introduces Tina Lyles Worthman as their new Executive Director. Tina is a Gering native and is selected after The Midwest Theater Board of Directors narrowed down their search from 20 applicants with different backgrounds and experiences to five total. Last week the Board...
