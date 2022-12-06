ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Salter
5d ago

or orange s. so you people think you're the only one with a homeless shelter in our neighborhood think again

KREM2

People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of work and backlash, Catholic Charities' Catalyst Housing Project opened its doors this week. Lead peer supporter for Jewels Helping Hands Sharyl Brown said she couldn't be more excited about the Sunset Boulevard Project. "Feels so good. There's been a rollercoaster of emotions. There's...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council holds executive session in response to law enforcement at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday afternoon, the Spokane City Council held an executive session in response to the last two days of law enforcement at Camp Hope. Councilmembers met with their legal team to get advice about the recent visits, and what officers are legally allowed to do without a judge’s order. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane City launches full city plow Saturday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane snow crews transitioned into a full-city plow on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., after more snow fell overnight and Saturday morning. According to the press release, snow crews have already been deployed in residential and arterial areas across the city. Crews have been working in residential areas since Friday to address the thick snow and other snow problems in the area.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Camp Hope has changed in over a year

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a year since protesters, led by Jewels Helping Hands, filled the sidewalks at Spokane’s City Hall. A small group gathered to protest city homeless policies and push for more funding for low-barrier options. Then almost a week later, those protesters moved onto the Washington State Department of Transportation property now known as “Camp Hope.” Walking...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
SPOKANE, WA
