Doug Salter
5d ago
or orange s. so you people think you're the only one with a homeless shelter in our neighborhood think again
Reply
2
People move into Spokane Catalyst Housing Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of work and backlash, Catholic Charities' Catalyst Housing Project opened its doors this week. Lead peer supporter for Jewels Helping Hands Sharyl Brown said she couldn't be more excited about the Sunset Boulevard Project. "Feels so good. There's been a rollercoaster of emotions. There's...
Camp Hope advocates hold rally outside City Hall as they await federal judge decision
SPOKANE, Wash — Camp Hope advocates and supporters held a rally outside of City Hall, Thursday night. The purpose they say is to stand against the city of Spokane, and Spokane County. “Housing is a human right, and everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and love, ” said Angel Tomeo Sam, an advocate at the rally. “Everybody.” On Tuesday...
Rally at Spokane City Hall took place Thursday to support I-90 homeless camp occupants
SPOKANE, Wash. — A rally to support the I-90 homeless camp, also known as Camp Hope, took place at Spokane City Hall on Thursday. People gathered in front of Spokane City Hall to show solidarity for the occupants at the I-90 homeless camp. In an interview with Julie Garcia...
Coeur d'Alene to spend $1 million on police department expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
Spokane City Council holds executive session in response to law enforcement at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday afternoon, the Spokane City Council held an executive session in response to the last two days of law enforcement at Camp Hope. Councilmembers met with their legal team to get advice about the recent visits, and what officers are legally allowed to do without a judge’s order. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies had...
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
Spokane City launches full city plow Saturday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — City of Spokane snow crews transitioned into a full-city plow on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m., after more snow fell overnight and Saturday morning. According to the press release, snow crews have already been deployed in residential and arterial areas across the city. Crews have been working in residential areas since Friday to address the thick snow and other snow problems in the area.
'Vibrant and safe': Rathdrum City major reports city is financially stable
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The city of Rathdrum is financially stable, vibrant and safe. Mayor Vic Holmes was pleased to announce this Thursday evening when he delivered his State of the City address, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A few more than a dozen people...
How Camp Hope has changed in over a year
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a year since protesters, led by Jewels Helping Hands, filled the sidewalks at Spokane’s City Hall. A small group gathered to protest city homeless policies and push for more funding for low-barrier options. Then almost a week later, those protesters moved onto the Washington State Department of Transportation property now known as “Camp Hope.” Walking...
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
Spokane Valley squares up funding for major road project
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley has received the final piece of a $40 million financial puzzle, which paves the way for the city to complete a significant transportation project. Replacement of the at-grade Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing on Pines Road with a new underpass is expected...
Community comes together to support Sweet Mercy Farm after it caught fire last week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Gladerouse community in Spokane South Hill is rallying around a local farm as they rebuild after the fire last weekend. Spokane Sweet Mercy Farm owner Lucas said he is very extremely thankful for the support. "We were spending time with some friends after church,...
Community reacts to North Idaho College board members turmoil
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Community members on and off the North Idaho College campus are responding to two fiery meetings of the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A divided board voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on administrative...
inlander.com
Accommodating two new Spokane County commissioners will take more than finding a new place to sit
In January, two Democrats will join the Spokane County Board of Commissioners' three sitting, re-elected Republicans — bringing the total number of commissioners to five and altering the face of a government body that's been solidly red since 2006. Thanks to redistricting, a good chunk of the districts represented...
Emergency restraining order sought to prevent clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than two months after a lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court attempting to stop authorities and local leaders from clearing out the homeless encampment by I-90, the petitioners have now requested a temporary emergency restraining order against Spokane, Spokane County and local law enforcement.
Spokane Valley Fire Department says goodbye to longtime furry firefighter, Mako
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said goodbye to its longtime furry firefighter, Mako. Born April 14, 2009, Mako the arson dog was an English Lab that died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Throughout his career, Mako worked nearly 200 fire scenes and helped with...
School closings and delays in Spokane, Inland Northwest on Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — School closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 9. Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools: (students working remotely) Mary Walker School District: No student access day. Riverside School District. Tekoa School District. Delayed. Almira Coulee Hartline School District: 2-hour delay. Cheney Public Schools: 1-hour delay. Chewelah School District: 2-hour delay,...
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 7:00 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
