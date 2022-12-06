WILLISTON, N.D. (KFGO) – Williston Police say two of their officers were involved in a foot pursuit that led to the exchange of gunfire with a suspect early this morning. Just after 3:30, the officers approached a vehicle blocking traffic at an intersection. The person in the car ran, and the officers chased them, exchanging gunfire with the suspect who was shot in the exchange. Officers rendered medical care to the suspect until paramedics could arrive on scene and transport the suspect to the hospital for care. Neither officer was injured during the incident.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO