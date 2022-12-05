“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler has a plethora of pictures to peruse for today’s “Patty’s Picks”!. First off, you know the old cliché for reviewing a film in a fast form, “you’ll laugh, you’ll cry” well this certainly applies to this movie called, “Spoiler Alert.” It stars Jim Parsons, formerly “Sheldon” in the tv show, “The Big Bang Theory.” Ben Aldridge is his love interest. Sally Field is also in the film as a mom!

2 DAYS AGO