This isn’t a joke folks, he means what he says. And still you don’t think he is a traitor. Well your wrong. It’s in front of us and it takes us to keep him down. This can never happen again, a President of the US involved in a coup, and giving us red flags through all the time he was in office and after the attack that he wants to kill our government, our laws, and our democracy to be a dictator, cause he really feels Americans will let him and follow him, and that is a small number. He can’t come to grips with it and stop. He is obsessed to be king, and he’s too in deep to quit it. We can’t ever let that happen that one old man or man controls all of us.
It isn't that Republicans are appalled by what Trump says. They just question why he chooses to say out loud what they're only saying behind closed doors. Let's face it. The only part of the U.S. Constitution they have any respect for is the Second Amendment.
The outlandish fact is most of us with common sense knew this since day one about Trumps character!! Then there is the fact that Trump is "Strictly Criminal", always has, always will be.... facts are coming in at an astounding pace.... 🇺🇸⚖️❤️💪💪
Related
Investigators Now Think Trump Took Classified Documents For Ego, Not Money
Trump Just Gave Prosecutors Proof He Committed Two Crimes: Kirschner
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
Trump says his presidency went ‘decades’ without war when he was in office for four years
The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign
9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The One Word Meghan McCain Called Donald Trump That Has Twitter Going Off
Billionaire Trump neighbor says his Mar-a-Lago crowd aren't real friends: 'It's all transactional'
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'
Ex-Rand Paul aide pardoned by Trump convicted of illegally funneling Russian cash to Trump campaign
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
"Corruption": Democrats sound the alarm on alleged Trump pardon bribery scheme
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 23