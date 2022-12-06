ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in San Jose.

The Sobrato High School basketball team will have a game with Piedmont Hills High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

Sobrato High School
Piedmont Hills High School
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Capuchino High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Grove High School - San Jose on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00.

Capuchino High School
Oak Grove High School - San Jose
December 05, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Andrew Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas More High School on December 05, 2022, 18:55:00.

Andrew Hill High School
Thomas More High School
December 05, 2022
18:55:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

