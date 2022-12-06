ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

NBC News

Postal worker fatally shot while on duty in Milwaukee

A postal worker was fatally shot while out delivering mail in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, according to a news release. The Milwaukee Police Department responded to the 5000 block of North 65th street at around 5:59 p.m. and found a 44-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
