Effective: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CST Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet by Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. Please see the most recent flood product issued for the latest and most up to date information for this river and site. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 7.9 Sun 10 AM 9.0 9.4 9.5 **Rising**

JACKSON COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO