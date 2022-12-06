OAKLAND, Calif. - The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. In Sonoma County, volunteer firefighters in Monte Rio were cleaning up the damage from the storm that left its mark in several ways. At least four homes were damaged Saturday. In one case, a tree landed on two houses and also fell on three cars, disrupting one group's festive weekend.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO