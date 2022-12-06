Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows
San Francisco police say they're monitoring chatter and preparing crews for the possibility of sideshows. It was just one week ago that a series of illegal car stunt shows took over the streets of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
Former building inspector pleads guilty to accepting illegal payments
SAN FRANCISCO - A former San Francisco building inspector pleaded guilty Friday for accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits, federal prosecutors said. Bernard Curran, 62, is the latest person to be convicted as part of a probe into corruption within San Francisco city departments and is set...
KTVU FOX 2
Intense flaring at Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A refinery in Martinez experienced intense flaring Friday evening that was caused by an equipment issue, the refinery said. In a Facebook post, the Martinez Refining Company said crews are dealing with "intermittent flaring" at the refinery and working to safely resolve the issue. "Flares are an...
KTVU FOX 2
Women sue Musk’s Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A well-known community activist in San Jose was the city's latest pedestrian death after she was killed during a religious procession Wednesday night. Maria Marcelo, 47, was fatally struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near Plant Shopping Center.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. In Sonoma County, volunteer firefighters in Monte Rio were cleaning up the damage from the storm that left its mark in several ways. At least four homes were damaged Saturday. In one case, a tree landed on two houses and also fell on three cars, disrupting one group's festive weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars 3 times in 5 months
San Francisco - A nail salon owner in San Francisco is pleading for burglars to stop targeting her business. Wendy Nguyen has owned The Final Touch 2 on busy Presidio Avenue in the Laurel Heights neighborhood for ten years. She said her shop has been burglarized three times since July.
KTVU FOX 2
'Well involved' big rig fire erupts at Port of Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Firefighters said a big rig caught fire at the Port of Oakland Sunday morning. Authorities tweeted around 8:30 a.m. that crews are at 14th and Maritime calling it a "well involved big rig fire." Smoke could be seen throughout the Bay. Many took to social media...
KTVU FOX 2
Students take part in opera program
Students from across the Bay Area take part in the San Francisco Opera Guild's version of La Boheme. Caroline Altman, the Director of Education and Outreach from the San Francisco Opera Guild stopped by to talk more about the Guild's community performances.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay braces for powerful weekend rainstorm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Though Pacific Gas and Electric has ample spare trucks in its North Bay service yards, most of the fleet is already strategically placed out in the field, awaiting the weekend storm. Ron Richardson, regional vice president of PG&E for the North Coast, said the weather system...
KTVU FOX 2
Best of Zip Trips
Let's look back at highlights from KTVU's Zip Trips. Our mornings team took their show on the road to explore the unique history and culture of eight Bay Area cities and towns last summer. Here is the best of what they discovered.
KTVU FOX 2
Snow continues to slam Tahoe as rain eases in Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Bay Area will have scattered showers Sunday as Tahoe continues to get slammed with snow. Nearly 38 inches fell over the last 24 hours at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, which brings a 7-day total to nearly 68 inches, officials said. The snow in the Sierra will continue to fall on Sunday, according to meteorologists.
KTVU FOX 2
Soggy afternoon in San Rafael, residents break out umbrellas
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A soggy Thursday afternoon brought out the umbrellas in San Rafael. People were bundled up, trying their best to stay dry as they shopped downtown. "I’m glad we are finally getting some rain, but I work outdoors sometimes and it is very wet," said resident Owen Asdell.
KTVU FOX 2
'Hazardous chemicals emergency' arises in Oakley
Oakley residents near 4th and Main streets were briefly told to remain indoors with windows and doors closed due to a "hazardous chemicals emergency" on Friday night. The warning was in effect for about 30 minutes before the county officials said the threat had passed. "The danger will be much...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
KTVU FOX 2
Toucan wrangler in Lafayette helps capture wandering bright-billed bird
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two wandering toucans have been flying about the skies over the East Bay, but one pastor-turned-toucan-wrangler helped capture one of the bright-billed birds. "I just really love animals," Lauren Michelle Stevens, a pastor at Lafayette United Methodist Church, said Thursday. "I guess that's how I got into...
KTVU FOX 2
Tourists bloodied after man attacks them at hotel: Petaluma Police
PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a couple visiting the Bay Area from Sweden were brutally attacked Thursday in the North Bay. The tourists were found bloodied in front of the Best Western Hotel on 200 S McDowell Blvd at 10:14 a.m., and had been attacked by Kyler Udell a 27-year-old man from Fairfield, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain and wind knock out power to 7200 PG&E customers in Bay Area
SARATOGA, Calif. - Powerful winds and hours of heavy rainfall drenched the Bay Area Saturday. Roadways were temporarily blocked by fallen trees in the North and South Bay, and power lines were knocked out too, with the most outages impacting the region near and in the Santa Cruz mountains. At sundown, PG&E was working to restore power to approximately 7200 Bay Area customers, but most had power restored within a few hours.
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges white San Jose man following shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara County District Attorney on Friday announced prosecutors are charging a white San Jose homeowner after the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting an Airbnb nearby. Mark Waters, 66, will be arraigned Monday on charges of felony assault with a semi-automatic...
