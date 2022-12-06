ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An irrepressible, irresistible Brazil lit up the night sky on Monday with one of the performances of the World Cup to shred South Korea 4-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with Croatia.

The Brazilians brought a beach soccer swagger to the iconic Stadium 974 with a display that simply overwhelmed the Koreans, and likely struck fear into potential opponents.

"We're dreaming of the title, of course," Brazilian talisman Neymar said. "Today was the fourth game, there are three left. We're very focused on getting that title."

After Japan's penalty shootout loss to Croatia earlier, and Australia's loss to Argentina, South Korea's defeat means that all three Asian Confederation teams were eliminated in the first knockout round.

Having failed to score in the first half of any match so far this tournament, five-times champions Brazil corrected that with four goals before the break, to end the match as any meaningful contest early on.

They took only seven minutes to breach the Korean defence for the first time.

Raphinha sliced through the red wall -- leaving several of its bricks flailing on the ground -- and, when his cross eluded the closely-marked Neymar, Vinicius Jr was at the far post to gently lift the ball over scrambling defenders and the desperately reaching goalkeeper.

EFFERVESCENT IN ATTACK

If the Koreans were winded by that early blow, worse was to come. Five minutes later Richarlison was hauled down in the penalty box and the referee instantly pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Neymar for a game of cat-and-mouse with Kim Seung-gyu. The Korean stood to the far right of his goal. Neymar waited, smiling. Finally, he trotted towards the ball in his faltering run-up and left the wrong-footed keeper sitting in the middle of his goal as he stroked the ball home for his 76th Brazil goal -- one shy of the great Pele’s international haul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlMEp_0jYZSSPr00

Brazil were effervescent in attack and organised in defence, restricting the South Koreans to long shots. By the half-hour mark it was 3-0, thanks to one of the best goals of the tournament.

Richarlison won the ball back in an aerial duel, juggled it on his head and foot before laying off and, in an astonishing move which scythed the Koreans to shreds, ran onto an incisive pass from captain Thiago Silva to easily beat the goalkeeper.

Lucas Paqueta got in on the act, firing home in the 36th minute for 4-0. Brazil had too much quality up front, and were being given far too much space.

That Brazil went in only 4-0 up was as much to do with their profligacy as anything the Koreans could muster in terms of defence.

With their elaborate goal celebrations, the Brazilians had done more dancing than defending in the opening 45 minutes and the second half followed a similar pattern, with goalkeeper Kim single-handedly denying Brazil another hatful of goals.

"CARRY ON DANCING"

A more prosaic side would have added several goals early in the second half, but seemingly you cannot turn Brazil on and off, and chances went begging due to overly elaborate flicks or backheels when the simple solution would have worked best.

It came back to bite them when Korean substitute Paik Seung-ho thundered home a long distance screamer, aided by a slight deflection, to reward the red team for their endless industry with a consolation goal.

Brazil saw the game out – spurning half a dozen good chances before the end – before unfurling a banner of Pele, and dancing once more to celebrate with fans.

"Let’s hope we can carry on dancing all the way to the final," Vinicius said. "And we are also sending a big hug to Pele. Let's hope he recovers quickly." read more

(This story has been refiled to fix the spelling to Raphinha in paragraph 7)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Croatia Stuns Brazil, Argentina Holds Off The Netherlands in World Cup QFs

"Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-ups, shocked 2022 favorites Brazil in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals to move on to the semifinals.After a goalless draw through 90 minutes of regulation, Neymar scored a majestic goal to push Brazil to a 1-0 lead just before the halftime mark of extra time. Not only did he get them on the board, he tied Pele's record as the country's leading men's scorer with 77 goals and it was inevitable that he'd break that mark if the Brazilians advanced. However, his goal also put him in top company alongside "Il Fenomeno" Ronaldo Nazario as the...
WNEP-TV 16

Croatia stuns Brazil in penalty kicks to reach World Cup semifinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Running down Saturday’s quarterfinal World Cup matches

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m., Fox Will Cristiano Ronaldo start? That’s the question on the minds of everyone ahead of the first quarterfinal match on Saturday between Ronaldo’s Portugal and Morocco, who are trying to reconquer the Iberian Peninsula after beating Spain in the Round of 16 on penalties. Spain didn’t score a single penalty. Though Morocco had to sweat out their win, Portugal cruised to the quarterfinals on the backs of a 6-1 win over Switzerland that saw 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos net a hat trick. France vs. England, 2 p.m., Fox The last of the quarterfinal matches is the big one. England and France are playing each other in the World Cup for the first time since 1982, when England won 3-1. Both are coming off relatively easy Round of 16 wins, with France winning 3-1 over Poland and England beating Senegal 3-0. Both teams are ranked in the top five of FIFA’s rankings, with France at No. 4 and England fifth. The stars will have to come out for each team if they are to advance — Harry Kane for England and Kylian Mbappe for France.
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy