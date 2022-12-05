ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Josh Green becomes Hawaii’s 9th governor

By Elizabeth Ufi
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has a new governor today, Monday, Dec. 5, after the inauguration of Gov. Josh Green and Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

Doors opened to the public at 9 a.m.

Green and Luke officially became Hawaii’s newest leaders when they are sworn in at around 12 p.m. during the ceremony.

The governor’s administration said this will be a “new start” for the state— with making Hawaii a more affordable place for all one of its top priorities.

“I will faithfully discharge my duties as governor of the state of Hawaii to the best of my abilities congratulations governor Green,” said Green.

