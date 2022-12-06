Read full article on original website
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
Latest Arizona football portal news | Locked On Wildcats
Arizona received huge news with Jacob Cowing announcing his return. While they lost a multitude of players to the portal, only a few were expected to contribute.
Surprise community mourning loss of 2 high school soccer players killed in crash
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memorial grows on 151st Drive near Tierra Buena Lane in Surprise, where police say a car crashed into a tree Wednesday, killing two teenage boys and injuring two others. Friends and parents tell Arizona’s Family that the two teens, 16-year-old Alex Lopez and a...
20 students sick after eating lunch during field trip in Peoria
Phoenix Mercury executive weighs in on what's next for Brittney Griner. After being freed from Russian custody, Brittney Griner flew to Texas for evaluation but her future in basketball in unclear.
TEAM COVERAGE: Arizona reacts to Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
RAW VIDEO: Brittney Griner leaves Russian prison, reacts to her release
Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday. A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.
Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season. Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.
