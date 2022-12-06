ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Former BYU LB Tate Romney Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Tate Romney is moving closer to his hometown. The former three-star recruit that redshirted during his lone season at BYU is off to the Pac-12. Romney announced on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Arizona State Sun Devils. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker grew up in Chandler, Arizona.
PROVO, UT
AZFamily

20 students sick after eating lunch during field trip in Peoria

Phoenix Mercury executive weighs in on what's next for Brittney Griner. After being freed from Russian custody, Brittney Griner flew to Texas for evaluation but her future in basketball in unclear. We help a Valley man get his $500 Harley-Davidson gift card fixed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. On Your...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

KNIX Barbeque and Beer Festival returns March 25 in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest annual barbeque event is coming to Chandler on March 25 at Tumbleweed Park. More than 30 different pit masters will be serving up delicious plates of BBQ alongside country superstars, family-friendly activities and other entertainment, including a lumberjack show. Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Hailey Whitters, and Connor Smith will be just a few of the stars performing on the special day.
CHANDLER, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
ARIZONA STATE
BobVila

The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022

If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
Outside Nomad

14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix

The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix

A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Free dental event at fairgrounds not accepting new patients Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy event at the Arizona State Fairgrounds had a record turnout on Friday. A spokesperson for the event said dental staff treated more than 1,000 patients, and because of the huge turnout, over 500 Saturday appointments had to be made because so many had been waiting in line but weren’t able to be seen on Friday at 6 p.m. Due to the turnout, unfortunately the event cannot accept anymore new patients.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Forgotten Angel Toy Drive is today at Chandler Fashion Center!

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season. Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy