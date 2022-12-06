Read full article on original website
Misty Chance
5d ago
how about we stop letting the homeless drug addicts control the area we live in! all my life, Eugene has never been as unsafe as it is now!!! why do we keep enabling this behavior!!!!
Albany woman, 30, killed by hit-run driver
An Albany woman was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene of the crash in the early hours of Saturday, Albany police said.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
kezi.com
Woman fights off attacker while walking dog; police say what to do if it happens to you
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is recovering after fighting off an unknown man who tried to grab her while she was walking her dog Monday morning, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, in the morning of December 5, an officer responded to a report of a woman who had been attacked on the sidewalk of west 18th Avenue. The officer said he spoke to the woman at a local hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KVAL
Albany Police looking for vehicle involved in early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. — Albany Police are looking for a driver involved in an early morning hit-and-run that took the life of a woman. Police say just before 4:30 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report a person in the roadway in the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. When officers...
kezi.com
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter that killed paramedic
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man will serve 10 years in prison for causing the death of a paramedic in a log truck crash on Highway 126 back in 2021. According to Oregon State Police, on September 20, 2021, Shane McVay, then 64, was driving a log truck on Highway 126 east of Walton when the loaded trailer tipped over and struck a Toyota Prius driven by Sarah Susman, 25, a Western Lane Ambulance employee. Susman suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash also led to several other injuries. McVay was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kezi.com
Hawk recovering after being hit by car
EUGENE, Ore. -- A hawk is on the road to recovery at the Cascades Raptor Center after it was hit by a car in November. When two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace went to park a car on November 3, they were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of the car. The hawk’s wings were reportedly spread against the grille of the car, its right leg was wedged in the crack of the bumper, and it was stuck on the hood for some time until the car pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The driver said he had thought he had hit something on the highway, but didn’t see anything in the rear-view mirror and kept driving.
nbc16.com
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
kezi.com
LCSO investigating body found in woods as homicide
NOTI, Ore. -- After an investigation, The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they have confirmed that a man found dead in the forest near Wacker Point Road died as a result of a homicide, and they are expanding their investigation. According to the LCSO, on November 20 deputies responded...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
kezi.com
Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports. According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
KVAL
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Dec. 9
Thursday morning, Dec. 8, at approximately 5:43am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 33000blk of E. Saginaw Rd. Responders arrived to find that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle was deceased. Preliminary investigation reveals that a blue Nissan Sentra had been driving westbound on E. Saginaw Rd. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a driveway embankment and rolled onto its top. The driver’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.
kezi.com
An early Christmas gift for Eugene Springfield Fire: two new fire trucks!
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire recently received a pair of brand-new fire trucks with a bunch of modern features that officials say will make them excellent firefighting vehicles. Combined, the cost of the new trucks was more than $2 million. The fire department says the benefits of the trucks...
Emerald Media
Crueger: We can’t trust the Eugene PD
---------- The increasingly aggressive police presence in Eugene has made one thing clear on our campus: we can’t trust the Eugene Police Department. Targeting illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in neighborhood areas surrounding the university, police officers are issuing dozens of citations and arrests each weekend.
Thesiuslaw News
Sheriff seek help in homicide investigation of Swisshome resident
Dec. 8, 2022 - Lane County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) investigators are seeking help in a homicide investigation of Sean Lee Wilkins, 37, of Swisshome. On Sunday, Nov. 20, Lane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Wacker Point Road, northwest of Noti, after receiving reports that a hunter had located Wilkins body in the woods. No further information was given.
kptv.com
Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc. Police said Stout does payroll for a number...
