EUGENE, Ore. -- A hawk is on the road to recovery at the Cascades Raptor Center after it was hit by a car in November. When two valets at the 5th Street Marketplace went to park a car on November 3, they were shocked to find a hawk entangled in the grille of the car. The hawk’s wings were reportedly spread against the grille of the car, its right leg was wedged in the crack of the bumper, and it was stuck on the hood for some time until the car pulled up to the Gordon Hotel. The driver said he had thought he had hit something on the highway, but didn’t see anything in the rear-view mirror and kept driving.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO