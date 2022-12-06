HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Area Community Foundation (KCF)’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is awarding $24,925.60 in grants to non-profit organizations this week. “In November, the YAC students met to evaluate grant applications that were submitted,” said KCF Office and Program Manager Sara Fletcher. “They talked as a group to decide whether or not the programs were worthy of funding, if they thought they would do good for the community, and just if they liked the ideas. It’s important for the youth to be involved in these funding decisions.”

