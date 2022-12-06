Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Janzen House accepting donations for “Christmas Socks”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. homeless shelter is getting ready for Christmas. The Janzen House is requesting community support in helping build “Christmas Socks” for its residents. This is the seventh year the home will assemble gift bags of small, fun, and practical items that will be distributed to its residents on Christmas morning. The home is looking for items you’d like in your stocking such as candy, jerky, soap, and socks.
WLUC
Marquette residents shop for holidays at annual event
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Township mall got into the holiday spirit with dozens of vendors on Saturday. The Westwood Mall held the second annual Christmas Market. From books to clothing, there was plenty to shop around for. Even Santa was at the mall with carolers taking pictures with children.
WLUC
Canines for Comfort partnering with Escanaba Public Safety Department
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The old saying goes dogs are a man’s best friend. Canines for Comfort Founder Sarah Sorensen said dogs are everyone’s friend. The organization is partnering with the Escanaba Public Safety Department. Canines for Comfort specializes in serving victims of crime by providing therapy dogs. Sorensen said this partnership is going to reach the entire community.
WLUC
Dickinson County elementary students make holiday cards for veterans
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County elementary school is giving thanks to our veterans this holiday season. 4th graders at North Elementary School partnered with the American Red Cross to make holiday cards for local veterans. A large Christmas banner will hang in the lobby of the Oscar...
WLUC
KCF awards Youth Advisory Council grants to Copper Country non-profits
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Area Community Foundation (KCF)’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC) is awarding $24,925.60 in grants to non-profit organizations this week. “In November, the YAC students met to evaluate grant applications that were submitted,” said KCF Office and Program Manager Sara Fletcher. “They talked as a group to decide whether or not the programs were worthy of funding, if they thought they would do good for the community, and just if they liked the ideas. It’s important for the youth to be involved in these funding decisions.”
WLUC
Marquette club seeks volunteers for annual dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holiday season right around the corner events like the Marquette Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner will need volunteers. In 16 days, hundreds of meals will be prepared for the Kiwanis Christmas Eve dinner. It’s for people who may be alone for the holiday. The...
WLUC
Negaunee turned into ‘Tinseltown’ for the weekend
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Negaunee rang in the holiday season with its annual parade. The area was transformed into “Tinseltown” on Saturday with a variety of activities. Santa made his way down Iron St. in the Christmas parade. The event also included wine tastings, cookie decorating and pop-up shops.
WLUC
Delta Schoolcraft ISD welding class showcases wood splitter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Escanaba High School welding students met at the Riverside Auto Dodge Jeep dealership in Escanaba. The students showcased a wood splitter they began working on last year. Delta Schoolcraft Intermediate School District welding teacher Cliffton Danis said it’s rewarding to see the final product...
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
WLUC
Nashville artists perform for Marquette GLRC
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Songs spreading words of encouragement and hope rang out Thursday at Marquette’s Messiah Lutheran Church. That’s where Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) held a fundraiser for community recovery. Grammy-nominated musician Mary Gauthier performed with Jaime Harris. Donations were accepted at the door and money...
WLUC
Inaugural Tom Spencer Memorial Volunteer Award presented to longtime volunteers, family
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last year during the TV6 Canathon, TV6 paid tribute to a very special community volunteer and friend to the canathon who has since passed on. That man was Tom Spencer, the uncle of TV6 Canathon coordinator Tony Stagliano. Some of the work Tom was involved in...
WLUC
UPEDA holds employee retention conference in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Northern Center, nearly 50 U.P. leaders from various career sectors took part in an employee retention event Friday. The conference was held by the Upper Peninsula Economic Development Alliance (UPEDA). Participants took part in presentations and panel discussions. Sarah Lucas, director of the Office...
WLUC
Village of L’Anse to receive MDNR grant for Meadowbrook Arena ice rink improvements
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of L’Anse will receive $150,000 in grant funding for improvements to its Meadowbrook Arena. The grant is part of nearly $2 million of funding from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) recreation passport grant program. The money is being distributed across...
WLUC
Wilson Creek Cafe hosting Christmas event Sunday
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Sunday, December 11, the Wilson Creek Cafe in Powers will be hosting a Christmas event. Bring the kids to come meet Santa and take them on a horse drawn wagon ride that will be provided by VanElsacker Farms. Sloppy Joes, hot coco and hot apple...
WLUC
Family Chiropractic Clinic in Kingsford partners with Salvation Army for ‘Angel Tree’
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A chiropractor’s office in Kingsford is looking to help those in need this holiday season. For the third year, Family Chiropractic Clinic in Kingsford is hosting its “angel tree.”. The business partners with the Salvation Army to identify kids and families in need of...
WLUC
2 Marquette County parks receive improvement grant
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two parks in Marquette County are going to see some much needed improvements thanks to a federal grant. The Tourist Park Trail in Marquette is one of the projects in line for a federal grant. The trail is expecting $250,000. “We applied through the DNR...
horseandrider.com
28 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Michigan
A weanling paint horse filly in Berrien County, Michigan, is positive for strangles. She began displaying clinical signs, including nasal discharge and fever, on November 15. Strangles was confirmed on November 21. The filly is recovering, but three other cases are suspected, and 28 horses have been exposed. EDCC Health...
WLUC
First ever Christmas Mini-Con event happening Saturday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Citizens Center will host its first-ever Christmas Mini-Con event Saturday. This event will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers said this event is being done to try and get rid of all the pop culture items they have donated throughout the years. Organizers said they want this event to mirror the popular Comic-Con. Staff will also serve lunch that will feature two types of soup, sandwiches and homemade pasties as well as vendors.
WLUC
Waste-free refillery opens in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new shop specializing in eco-friendly goods and gifts has opened in Marquette. Unsalted Goods is a refillery that specializes in green alternatives to home goods such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent and multipurpose cleaners. Folks can fill their own empty containers or buy a glass container to carry their goods.
WLUC
Holiday Sip & Shop brings shoppers to downtown Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new event encouraged shoppers to head to downtown Escanaba on Thursday evening. It’s called the Holiday Sip and Shop. Nearly 20 downtown businesses participated, offering store-wide discounts, specials and special holiday drinks for free. Organizers said it’s a great way to support local businesses...
Comments / 0