Another near-record breaking high day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County

Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information. Update as of 2:21 p.m. CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing […]
Police Review Board Member Resigns After City Commission Votes to Remove Biro

Patrick O’Bryant – Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s appointment to the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) – has resigned from the Board following a 3-2 vote by the Tallahassee City Commission to remove fellow board member, Taylor Biro. In an email – provided below – submitted to Tallahassee Inspector General Dennis Sutton, O’Bryant stated: Following the […]
