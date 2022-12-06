Read full article on original website
Related
Former Florida State defensive end transferring for second time in a year
The former Seminoles is on the move once again.
Florida State defensive back officially enters Transfer Portal
The true freshman was the first player to depart from the team at the conclusion of the regular season.
BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023
The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.
Seminoles lose walk-on quarterback to Transfer Portal
Florida State has seen 10 players (and counting) test out the portal over the last few weeks.
Gators QB Room Has Undergone Quick and Drastic Facelift Under Billy Napier
In just over a year on the job, Billy Napier has completely flipped the Gators quarterback room from players he inherited to his handpicked prospects.
Another near-record breaking high day
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another foggy start is in Friday morning's forecast. Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less through morning hours. Please take it slow in these areas. After multiple record-breaking or near-record highs, we have another chance Friday to break another record. Highs in Tallahassee...
Drought is expanding across our area. Here’s where — and when it might end
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The lack of rain continues to take its toll across the region, and dry conditions are now expanding eastward. Last week’s Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center showed dry conditions primarily along the I-75 corridor and in coastal sections of Southeast Georgia.
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
4th annual The Longest Table Events happens Sunday
The Longest Table is a free event for Leon, Wakulla, and Gadsden County 9th through 12th grade students to come together and discuss community issues.
Florida's largest marijuana company faces class-action lawsuit over layoffs
The lawsuit alleges Trulieve failed to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
Tallahassee Urban League to host community forum
Tallahassee Urban League plans to host its first community policing forum of the season.
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County
Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information. Update as of 2:21 p.m. CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing […]
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
Police Review Board Member Resigns After City Commission Votes to Remove Biro
Patrick O’Bryant – Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey’s appointment to the Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) – has resigned from the Board following a 3-2 vote by the Tallahassee City Commission to remove fellow board member, Taylor Biro. In an email – provided below – submitted to Tallahassee Inspector General Dennis Sutton, O’Bryant stated: Following the […]
Tallahassee woman arrested for felony fraud in PPP loan scheme
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Tallahassee woman on Thursday for felony fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan scheme.
Plaintiffs Ordered To Pay Costs In Florida Abortion Case
A Leon County circuit judge has ordered the plaintiffs in a battle over the state’s 24-hour abortion waiting period to pay more than $71,000 in costs stemming from the case. Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey issued an order Monday that requires Gainesville Woman Care LLC and
