Miami-dade County, FL

Vote Now: Who is the best wide receiver in South Florida?

By Joe Frisaro
 5 days ago

Survey the South Florida landscape and you will find no shortage of standout wide receivers.

They are running precise routes and giving defensive backs fits everywhere. It’s not by coincidence that so many of the top receivers in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are heavily recruited by Power 5 conferences.

With a plethora of top receivers, it’s hard to single out which one is the best. So, we will let you decide in our latest SBLive Sports Florida poll: “Who is the best receiver in South Florida?”

In some cases, championship-level schools feature more than one four or five star-recruits. That’s why below you’ll see two receivers from nationally-ranked Chaminade-Madonna.

The choices are listed in alphabetical order.

Who is the top receiver in South Florida?

Jason Bourciquot, Pembroke Pines Charter: The senior closed out his prep career with 47 catches for 945 yards and nine touchdowns, and he averaged 105 yards receiving per game. Bourciquot is a playmaker, averaging 20.1 yards per catch. In mid-November, he was the Miami Herald’s Broward County Player of the Week.

Jessie Fields, Monarch: An explosive gamechanger on a team that throws for a ton of yardage, Fields finished with 1,054 yards on 68 catches, and eight touchdowns. The senior averaged more than 15 yards per catch, and 80 yards in receiving per game.

Andy Jean, Miami Northwestern: Committed to the Florida Gators in the summer, Jean was a reliable receiver on a Northwestern squad that was without starting quarterback Taron Dickens for a few games. Still, the 6-foot-2, 194-pound senior had 409 yards in receptions and three touchdowns.

Jamari Haynes, Plantation: Along with being a football standout, Haynes also is a track star. In the 100-meter dash, he’s run 10.78 seconds. Committed to Western Carolina, Haynes capped his senior season with 43 catches for 948 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 86.2 yards receiving per game, per MaxPreps.

Brandon Inniss, American Heritage: A five-star talent, and Ohio State commit, Inniss has been a driving force in the Patriots reaching the 2M state finals. The senior set the Patriots’ single-season mark in receptions (66) and yardages (1,244) this year, and he scored 14 touchdowns.

Jose Leon, Columbus: A speedster who runs a 4.5-second, 40-yard dash, Leon has scored 11 touchdowns this season, and he has a chance for more as Columbus is in the Class 4M state finals. Leon accumulated 569 yards receiving and averaged 15 yards per reception.

Cortez Mills, Homestead: Mills came up big in Homestead’s 41-36 win at Ocoee in the Class 3M state semifinals. A four-star recruit, Mills caught a touchdown pass to start the second half in the semifinal win, and he added a reception on a two-point conversion.

Joshua Moore, West Broward: Just a sophomore, Moore already is attracting major interest from Miami, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech. Moore posted 50 catches for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jahlan Paul, Westminster Academy: Paul racked up 894 receiving yards on 43 catches and nine touchdowns. The senior announced on Twitter that he will be visiting St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens. He averaged 111.8 receiving yards per game, and also plays defensive back.

Lamar Seymour, Miami Central: The senior leader on a talented Central receiving corps, Seymour had 31 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns on a team that spreads the ball around. Seymour has committed to Pittsburgh, and he will be playing in the state finals vs. American Heritage.

Jeremiah Smith, Chaminade-Madonna: With a combination of size, speed and athleticism, Smith is a five-star standout on a star-filled team. The junior has 960 yards in receptions and 18 touchdowns.

Joshisa Trader, Chaminade-Madonna: Trader is the uber-talented teammate of Smith, and also is a five-star speedster. Another junior, Trader has 43 catches for 692 yards, with a long of 80 yards.

Hykeem Williams, Stranahan: Statistically, Williams has modest numbers, with 374 yards and five touchdowns. But the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is a five-star talent who committed to Florida State. He averages 20.8 yards per catch. He’s as talented as any receiver in the state.

