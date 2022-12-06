Body The Los Canales Motorcycle Club of Fort Stockton and McCamey gave two Thanksgiving meals to families in in need in Fort Stockton. Club members were Jeff Mulholland Sr., David Broussard Sr., George Fabela, Frank Muniz, Angel Corrales and Joe Pedersen. The club has been giving Thanksgiving meals for several years and also hands out Christmas gifts to children in need every year.

