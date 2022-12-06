ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stockton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos man killed in I-20 crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos teen killed in a Friday night crash has been identified as Christopher Ortiz, 19, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Ortiz died at the scene.  According to DPS troopers, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on December 2 on Interstate 20, about seven miles west of […]
PECOS, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Motorcycle Club provides Thanksgiving meals

Body The Los Canales Motorcycle Club of Fort Stockton and McCamey gave two Thanksgiving meals to families in in need in Fort Stockton. Club members were Jeff Mulholland Sr., David Broussard Sr., George Fabela, Frank Muniz, Angel Corrales and Joe Pedersen. The club has been giving Thanksgiving meals for several years and also hands out Christmas gifts to children in need every year.
FORT STOCKTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy