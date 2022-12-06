Read full article on original website
Pecos man killed in I-20 crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Pecos teen killed in a Friday night crash has been identified as Christopher Ortiz, 19, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Ortiz died at the scene. According to DPS troopers, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on December 2 on Interstate 20, about seven miles west of […]
West Texas drag racer wins NHRA’s Top Sportsman World Championship
CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local drag racer is enjoying life in the winner’s circle. Lance Abbott is the newly crowned NHRA Top Sportsman World Champion. He sat down with Yourbasin.com to share his high-octane journey to the podium. ***** The Abbott family lives in Midland. But their garage is miles away. It’s in Crane. […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Motorcycle Club provides Thanksgiving meals
Body The Los Canales Motorcycle Club of Fort Stockton and McCamey gave two Thanksgiving meals to families in in need in Fort Stockton. Club members were Jeff Mulholland Sr., David Broussard Sr., George Fabela, Frank Muniz, Angel Corrales and Joe Pedersen. The club has been giving Thanksgiving meals for several years and also hands out Christmas gifts to children in need every year.
