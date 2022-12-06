ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

A life 'Lesson' in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson

B'way's Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson's "The Piano Lesson" with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: "Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid." LaTanya, Jackson's wife of 42 years: "I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. "At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That's when I could remember everything....
Clayton News Daily

Cow Thinks She's A Dog And Follows His Human Best Friend Everywhere | The Dodo Soulmates

Facu rescued Clota 12 years ago, and now she doesn't want to be apart from him. She even blocks the car's way for him not to leave!. Special thanks to Facu for sharing Clota's story with us! Follow their adventures on TikTok: https://thedo.do/facuyclota_ok andd Instagram: https://thedo.do/facuaguilera_ok!. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
Clayton News Daily

Adam Scott, Naomi Campbell, Aubrey Plaza among the celebrities honoring this year's CNN Heroes

Celebrities and musicians are coming together tonight to honor everyday people making the world a better place. CNN's Anderson Cooper and ABC's Kelly Ripa will co-host the 16th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, premiering live at 8 p.m. ET. They will be joined by more than a dozen celebrities, including supermodel and activist Naomi Campbell and actors Adam Scott of "Severance," Aubrey Plaza of "The White Lotus" and Tenoch Huerta of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," who will serve as award presenters.
