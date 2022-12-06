ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby Minifie Chats All About Body-Swap Comedy 'Homebody'

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ROad_0jYZR4Wh00

'The Boys' actor Colby Minifie stars in the new body-swap comedy, 'Homebody.' She joins Trending to chat all about the film and season four of 'The Boys.'

Cheddar News

‘I Want to Talk’: Griner Opened Up During Her Long Trip Home

"By Seung Min KimWNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home.“I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.She then asked Carstens, referring to others on the plane: "But, first of all, who are these guys?”“And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew,...
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Harry & Meghan,' 'Jersey Shore' Spin-Off & 'Home Alone 3'

"Harry & Meghan Vol. I - NetflixPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DrisocollThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing their side of the story (for the third time) in a new documentary series. Volume I of the two-volume series is streaming on Netflix on Thursday and will follow what led the pair to step away from the royal family. Friends, family, and royal historians also join the series to share their observations of the claims of sabotage and racism that the couple faced with Harry noting that his wife was in a similar position as his late mother Diana...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Rocks Daisy Dukes Out With Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13: Photos

Gisele Bundchen, 42, looked relaxed and happy during her latest outing with her two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The model, who recently filed for divorce from her kids’ father, Tom Brady, wore a flowing black and white patterned top and a pair of daisy dukes as she was photographed outside in Miami Beach, FL. She accessorized with sunglasses as her long hair was down and she flashed a smile while getting out of a vehicle at one point.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Cheddar News

PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Corporate Employees, Says WSJ Report

A row of 2 liter Pepsi Cola line a shelf at a Publix Supermarket, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) In a sign that mass layoffs are spreading beyond technology firms, snack and beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate employees, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report found that the cuts will mostly affect the company's North American beverage business, as its snacks division was previously trimmed through a voluntary retirement program.
Cheddar News

Same-Sex Marriage Bill Heading to Biden's Desk

"Legislation protecting same-sex marriages is heading to President Joe Biden's desk after the House gave it final approval Thursday. It's a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of those unions, and itreflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes.President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages. It is a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized those marriages and have worried about what would happen if the ruling were overturned.The bipartisan legislation, which passed 258-169 with almost...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Wednesday' Surges, 'Daily Show' Guest Hosts & 'Avatar 2' Reviews

"'Wednesday' Breaks RecordsDespite the ongoing streaming wars, Netflix continues to put impressive numbers on the board. Wednesday is the latest series on the platform to gain popularity with the masses. It has become the third most popular English-language series in the platform's history just two weeks after its release. So far, the series has garnered 752.5 million viewing hours and there are still two more tracking weeks to go. Stranger Things season 4 and Monster – Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story sit in the 1 and 2 spots respectively.Noah Out, Guest Hosts In.The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is gearing...
Cheddar News

Hyliion Electric Truck Delivers NYSE Christmas Tree

Thomas Healy, CEO & founder of Hyliion joined Cheddar News to discuss electric truck deliveries -- including delivering the giant Christmas tree standing outside of the New York Stock Exchange. “Our goal is to make this a practical adoption for fleets. If you have to reinvent the entire truck, it's a very difficult equation, versus if you can use the truck, you already know and love and just switch the power train," he said about truck electrification.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
Cheddar News

TikTok Faces Increased Scrutiny as States Mount Lawsuits, Bans

"Indiana and Texas have joined a growing list of states raising legal concerns and enacting bans against TikTok due its ability to share data with the Chinese government.Indiana sued TikTok on Wednesday over allegations the app was sharing user data with the Chinese government and showing mature content to children. The state is seeking up to $5,000 per violation, according to the New York Times. Meanwhile, Texas banned state officials from using TikTok on their phones. Other states who have also banned officials from using the app include Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina and Nebraska. The U.S. military has previously...
INDIANA STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

