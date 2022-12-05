ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

corpmagazine.com

Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
The Oakland Press

Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
chevydetroit.com

Get Your Holiday Cookies Here

Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
CBS Detroit

Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks.  Health...
CBS Detroit

Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
CBS Detroit

Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently

(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates. 
progressivegrocer.com

Meijer’s New-Concept Stores to Open in January

Meijer is getting closer to unveiling its new grocery concept. The Michigan retailer revealed a Jan. 26 opening date for its first Meijer Grocery locations in the metro Detroit area. The stores in Orion and Macomb Township are smaller than typical Meijer supercenters, spanning 75,000 to 90,000 square feet. Convenience...
