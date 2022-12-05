Read full article on original website
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
corpmagazine.com
Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering
DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
For $750K This Marine City Home Can Give You Big Hallmark Movie Vibes
Just picture it...small town, snow falling, long lost love waiting on the porch, oh, and there's a dog. It's pretty much the plot of just about every Hallmark movie we love, but we found a historic home that can make it a reality. The historic "Heather House" in Marine City,...
Small businesses in Michigan continue to struggle hiring, keeping full staff
Small businesses across Detroit say they're still struggling to hire employees and keep a full staff.
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit vet dies in car crash
Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend
chevydetroit.com
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here
Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville. The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here. The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
Humane society encourages residents to ‘adopt, not shop’ for new pet
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – As the holiday season heats up with many Washtenaw County residents considering getting a new pet, shelters would like to share a few wise words on pet adoption. The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor is encouraging those looking for a new furry...
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently
(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates.
progressivegrocer.com
Meijer’s New-Concept Stores to Open in January
Meijer is getting closer to unveiling its new grocery concept. The Michigan retailer revealed a Jan. 26 opening date for its first Meijer Grocery locations in the metro Detroit area. The stores in Orion and Macomb Township are smaller than typical Meijer supercenters, spanning 75,000 to 90,000 square feet. Convenience...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
