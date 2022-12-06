Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Drive-thru Christmas light show illuminates local state park
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chickasaw State Park was proud to show off the first day of its annual Christmas lights drive-thru. The drive-thru is called Christmas in the Park and it is a scenic drive through the park with Christmas lights on both sides of the road. These lights...
WBBJ
Therapy dogs spread holiday cheer in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A few furry visitors make a stop in downtown Jackson. A group of local therapy dogs visited City Hall and the Madison County Courthouse Friday morning. They were dressed up for the holidays and spreading cheer throughout downtown and among city employees. Cathi Roberts with Maggie...
WBBJ
City leaders discuss plans to buy Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special budget meeting was called for Thursday morning to discuss plans that could impact Jackson for years to come. “We had a special call meeting today to consider the acquisition of a transfer from our fund balance of $4 million to acquire what’s known as the Jackson Plaza,” said District 6 Councilman and Budget Committee Chair Paul Taylor.
WBBJ
December programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy this December. Check out all the library has to offer. Thursday, December 15 at 12:30 pm, join in for holiday cheer with food, drinks, and prizes. There will also be a live performance from members of the Jackson Symphony.
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
WBBJ
Big Burger fires up the grill in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new burger joint makes its way into the Hub City. Big Burger got its start as a ghost kitchen inside the Nineteen B restaurant that was located in the Stonebrook Shopping Plaza. Big Burger specializes in hand-ground burgers and homemade shakes. Owner and operator Crysta...
WBBJ
Annual coat drive aims to keep local children warm
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some children can now keep warm this winter with new coats. The Washington Douglas Headstart and Early Headstart Center held its annual Children’s Holiday Coat Drive sponsored by the Bank of Jackson. All children were able to browse and select a warm winter coat as...
radionwtn.com
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
WBBJ
Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
WBBJ
Barbecue held to support nonprofit’s Jackson location
JACKSON, Tenn. — A barbecue was held in support of a local organization. Leaders Credit Union hosted a Community BBQ as part of their From Leaders with Love project. Leaders Credit Union Vice President of Mortgage, Chris Gray shared some details on the project. “Every holiday season, Leaders Credit...
WBBJ
Angel Tree tags still available at south Jackson Walmart
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas season is a time of giving, and one nonprofit is helping those in the community to participate in a special way. The Salvation Army has been hosting their Angel Tree program for the past 40 years. Nearly a thousand kids have applied to the...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
WBBJ
Students get private showing of ‘The Nutcracker’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Christmas play was performed at a well-known location in Jackson. Students from all over West Tennessee went to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a special showing of the “The Nutcracker” play that was just for them. All of the seats were packed...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
WBBJ
Locally-made wrapping paper to help local center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups have made it to where gifts can be wrapped in a good cause. According to a news release, Tennessee Industrial Printing and Adelsberger Marking have designed and made holiday wrapping paper. They say the design was inspired by the iconic Rockabilly mural in Downtown...
WBBJ
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
WBBJ
Community reflects on tragic event, celebrates its newfound unity
DRESDEN, Tenn. —A local city has a special ceremony. The Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony was held Saturday. This ceremony was to honor those who were affected by the tornado at this time last year. “We are here to remember that day, but to also celebrate the unity that came...
WBBJ
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
WBBJ
‘A Union Christmas’ held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University’s Choirs and Orchestra put on quite a show Thursday night for the university’s “Music: A Union Christmas” event. The event consisted of a variety of Christmas music, with chances for those in the audience to sing along as well. The...
