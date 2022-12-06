Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner's release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States.
Family of detained Iranian-American criticizes White House over attention on case
The family of Emad Shargi, who has been detained in Iran since 2018, criticized the White House on Sunday, saying officials need to give more attention to Shargi’s case following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Shargi’s wife, Bahareh, and his two daughters, Ariana and Hannah, joined CBS’s Margaret Brennan for an…
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
The announcement Sunday that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack and longstanding efforts to pursue those responsible. The suspect, Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in U.S. custody
The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington
'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. She then asked Carstens, referring to others on the plane: “But, first of all, who are these guys?” “And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them.,” Carstens recalled. “It was really amazing.”
Comments / 0