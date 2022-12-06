ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 8

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity

Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wvpublic.org

Alabama Coke Plant Justice Family Owns Ordered To Pay $1 Million Penalty

This is an evolving story and may be updated. An Alabama industrial facility owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty. Bluestone Coke, which operated in North Birmingham, Alabama, was ordered to pay a $925,000 fine for air pollution violations. That, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, is the largest single penalty ever issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
eenews.net

Lobbyists swarmed to clinch Jackson water crisis funds

Law and lobby firms rushed to secure millions of federal dollars for Jackson, Miss. — or win the city’s business — in the aftermath of more than 150,000 residents being left without safe drinking water this summer. At stake are tens of millions in federal aid to...
JACKSON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi

Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
OXFORD, MS
The Hill

Marijuana now legal in Missouri

Story at a glance Missouri is the latest state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, joining 20 other states, Washington D.C., and Guam in legalizing the drug.  Although it is now legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana in Missouri, recreational sales of the drug will not begin until medical facilities…
MISSOURI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use

A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High

While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy