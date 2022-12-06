Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity
Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
WLBT
Empower Mississippi releases violent crime report and offers potential solutions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi doesn’t have as much of a problem with violent crime as other states. But, homicides around the state are an increasing issue. Empower Mississippi’s violent crime report isn’t an argument for locking everyone up and throwing away the key. Instead, it’s an attempt to show that there are alternatives.
wvpublic.org
Alabama Coke Plant Justice Family Owns Ordered To Pay $1 Million Penalty
This is an evolving story and may be updated. An Alabama industrial facility owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has been ordered to pay a nearly $1 million penalty. Bluestone Coke, which operated in North Birmingham, Alabama, was ordered to pay a $925,000 fine for air pollution violations. That, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center, is the largest single penalty ever issued by the Jefferson County Department of Health.
Mississippi Link
SALTER: Missouri’s new attorney general learned courtroom ropes from a Mississippi grandfather
Somewhere from a place high on God’s mountain, lifetime Neshoba County resident Hugh “Boots” Harpole is smiling and bragging about his grandson Andrew Bailey, the newly-minted attorney general of the State of Missouri. “Boots,” whose love and mastery of horses (especially the trotters and pacers like those...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
Mississippi’s rural hospitals in danger of shutting down
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) said the state’s rural hospitals are in a financial crisis. After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a majority of hospitals’ savings. Rural hospitals in Mississippi have yet to fully recover. Rural hospitals have been forced to drastically cut down on care amid rising […]
eenews.net
Lobbyists swarmed to clinch Jackson water crisis funds
Law and lobby firms rushed to secure millions of federal dollars for Jackson, Miss. — or win the city’s business — in the aftermath of more than 150,000 residents being left without safe drinking water this summer. At stake are tens of millions in federal aid to...
thelocalvoice.net
Veteran Journalist Leads Exploration of University and State of Mississippi
Honors College class focuses on issues and progress 60 years after Meredith enrollment. University of Mississippi students are being challenged to delve deeper into complex issues about the university and state, thanks to a special honors class designed to explore important topics 60 years after James Meredith‘s enrollment as UM’s first black student.
mississippifreepress.org
Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities
Brett Favre sought Gov. Tate Reeves’ help to get state funds to pay for volleyball facilities that the former NFL star had vowed to personally fund at his alma mater, according to text messages the Mississippi Free Press obtained through a public-records request to the governor’s office. In...
Detroit News
Ex-candidate for Michigan governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
Allendale — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
Marijuana now legal in Missouri
Story at a glance Missouri is the latest state to legalize possession of marijuana for recreational use, joining 20 other states, Washington D.C., and Guam in legalizing the drug. Although it is now legal to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana in Missouri, recreational sales of the drug will not begin until medical facilities…
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
mageenews.com
Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:. Last Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon appearance...
WLBT
Program manager wants to replace 100 miles of Jackson water pipeline in next five years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 10 miles of Jackson’s aging water pipeline could be replaced beginning next summer, so says the man recently put in charge of the city’s system under a federal court order. “Ten miles doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a big effort...
WLBT
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
breezynews.com
Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High
While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
Comments / 8