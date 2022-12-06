ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

WISN

Progress at rat infested Milwaukee apartment

A WISN 12 News investigation into a rat-infested apartment in Milwaukee is resulting in action from the city and the landlord. 12 News first shared Dalyvette Baez's story Monday, a waking nightmare of scurrying scrambling rats, a situation so bad she and her family resorted to attacking them with sticks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shop headed to prison for failing to pay taxes

Christa Johnson, longtime owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe in Rio was sentenced to federal prison for failing to pay the IRS $326,905 in unpaid taxes. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to tax avoidance and was ordered to pay $326,905 in restitution to the IRS and serve 1 year in prison. She was also assessed a $25,000 fine.
RIO, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
GREENFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Watching for wet snow on Friday

All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Salem Man Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Lake County

(Antioch, IL) A Kenosha County man is facing multiple charges, after a crash in Lake County that left himself and another person injured. Antioch Police say Raymond Underwood was driving a stolen vehicle late Saturday morning when he crashed head-on with another vehicle near Route 173 and Tiffany Road. Underwood was said to be seen driving recklessly in both Lake and Kenosha County’s before the crash. The 29-year-old and a victim in the other vehicle were hurt, though the victim was released…while Underwood remains hospitalized. When the Salem, Wisconsin man is released he will face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding and more…he was also wanted on a pair of warrants out of McHenry County, one of which is for residential burglary.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WISN

Mother of five shot, killed at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for someone who shot and killed a Milwaukee mother of five outside a gas station Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Citgo gas station on 107th Street and Heather Avenue. Surveillance footage shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County drug arrests; fentanyl-laced meth among items found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested two men – one from Milwaukee, one from Chicago – for alleged drug possession after a Dec. 6 traffic stop. A deputy stopped a car on I-94 southbound around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday for non-registration. A second deputy responded with a K-9 officer.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teen shot, crashes near 91st and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed in a shooting on Monday morning, Dec. 5, near 91st and Silver Spring. Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Officials said the incident started on 95th and ended at 91st and Silver Spring, where the car crashed. The 16-year-old boy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.

