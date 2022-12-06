Read full article on original website
Mainland China's COVID-19 cases drop; world weekly down 3%
Mainland China's COVID-19 cases are one-quarter of a record high 14 days ago with no fatalities reported in the past week as the nation reduced lockdowns in the first major policy changes.
Lockerbie: mid-air blast led to worldwide probe
Just after 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York was blown apart over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing all 259 people on board. Detectives identified the fibres of clothing used to surround the Semtex and traced them to Malta where, they believe, a Libyan checked in the suitcase full of explosives that was eventually placed aboard Flight 103 in Frankfurt.
News4Jax.com
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO – Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black woman,...
News4Jax.com
Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud
HONG KONG – A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations, the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city.
