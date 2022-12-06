Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program

A program that allows drivers with low emission vehicles to use HOV lanes on federal highways is ending in fall 2025.

The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.

During peak travel times, it is restricted to cars with two or more drivers or single driver with a New York state Clean Pass vehicle, which includes electric or hybrid cars.

John Hernon bought a Prius Hybrid to use the HOV lanes.

He says the move has saved him 30 minutes each way during his commute.

The Clean Pass program will boot single-occupant drivers from the HOV lanes because of the increase of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on the road.

The program started in 2006 as a way to increase the number of low-emission vehicles.

Now that electric vehicles and low-emission vehicles are more common, some officials believe the program needs to end.

Hernon, however, thinks by ending the program too soon it could create more traffic on highways.

"I don't think there are enough multi-occupant vehicles that are in the HOV lane," Hernon said. "I think most of the cars there are single occupant vehicles. So, if you move all of those cars to the other lanes, you're gonna slow everybody else down and you'll just have a handful of cars in the HOV lane going 60 mph."

Congress has the power to extend the program beyond 2025 but there is no word if they will again.