Stephen Curry shares a funny story on Drake not knowing who Klay Thompson is

Celebrity circles are pretty small. So one could assume that almost everyone knows one another, even from different fields. Unfortunately, this wasn't the case for Drake . Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry shared a hilarious story about the hip-hop star not knowing who Klay Thompson is despite being at the height of fame.

Drake at Oracle

The summer of 2016 was a wild one for the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers climbed back from a 3-1 deficit to win the title against a 73-win Warriors squad. Months after the feat, the Warriors beefed up their roster with the addition of Kevin Durant. Everyone went berserk.

Drake, a Toronto native and diehard Raptors fan, couldn't hide his sentiments even in the middle of a concert at Oracle Arena. And so he called out the Warriors star players who happened to be at the concert. However, he forgot one of their names.

" Drake was performing at Oracle. So we go to the concert... and Drake's performing and he sees us down there but he doesn't really acknowledge it. He goes past and he's like, 'We at Oracle Arena! It was a tough year. Man! Y'all got Steph! Draymond! KD now?! Uhh.. uhh Number 11 !'" Curry said, per The Old Man and the Three.

Curry added that his brother Seth was also there to witness the hilarious moment, and he accused the Warriors of cheating. Their roster is so stacked that everyone forgot who Klay is, who's easily the second-best shooter in the NBA behind Steph.

Underappreciated

While it's a funny story at face value, it tells some bits about how Klay is perceived as a member of the powerhouse Warriors. Curry's star is so bright that he outshines Klay — someone who could become a franchise star in any team.

Perhaps this doesn't bother Thompson that much. He's the type of guy who only cares about winning. But critics continue to use this as ammo, especially for the past two seasons. Even after the Warriors won the title last year, critics say that Thompson isn't as good as he was before. Some say he has lost a step on defense — the other part of the game where he excels.

Stats reveal that there's still an issue of consistency. But it's very early in the season to grade his performance. Besides, the man dropped 41 points last month. If this isn't an indication that he's slowly returning to form, then we don't know what is.