ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 2

1OldMan
4d ago

Only criminals and their supporters want restrictive gun control laws! Those laws only make law abiding people into unarmed victims of criminals and crime!

Reply
5
Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity

Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Big Trade With Canadiens Off The Table For Oilers… For Now

Multiple insiders have made connections between the Edmonton Oilers and teams who have a defenseman potentially available for trade ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. The holdup is always the same, in that the Oilers don’t have the cap room to make a deal and add the piece they require. That said, there is one player out there who fits in terms of both salary and need.
Yardbarker

Brodie returns as Toronto entertains Los Angeles: Leafs Tailgate

After missing 12 games with an oblique injury, T.J. Brodie is set to make his return tonight as the Maple Leafs (16-5-6) entertain the Los Angeles Kings (14-10-4) at Scotiabank Arena. He’ll play alongside Conor Timmins, who will make his home debut for Toronto. Both teams are coming off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy