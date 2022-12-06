DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses at Methodist Dallas in October has now been indicted for their murders.What happenedAt about 11 a.m. on Oct. 22, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez reportedly brought a gun inside the medical center and began shooting at hospital employees in the mother-baby unit, striking and killing 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers.Both victims, one a nurse, the other a case worker, died trying to help one of their patients—a new mother who turned out to be Hernandez's girlfriend.Investigators said Hernandez was given permission to visit his girlfriend after she gave...

