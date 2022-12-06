ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 12

Jackson Fam
5d ago

Boys in the hood. No father figure .. single moms… ladies watch who you get involved with…and have kids with…this kid is lost morally .. watch who your kids hang out with know their friends.. be more involved in your kids life’s… kids need more guidance..in this trash 🗑️ society and new generation music glorying crime to..

Reply(2)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted

A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
DALLAS, TX
fox44news.com

Waco officers arrest teen for smuggling of persons

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old from Irving has been arrested in south Waco and is being held on a charge of smuggling of persons. Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday following his arrest. Waco Police Department spokesman Bryton Johnson said that about 9:30 a.m....
WACO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Methodist hospital shooting suspect Nestor Hernandez indicted for murder of 2 employees

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses at Methodist Dallas in October has now been indicted for their murders.What happenedAt about 11 a.m. on Oct. 22, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez reportedly brought a gun inside the medical center and began shooting at hospital employees in the mother-baby unit, striking and killing 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers.Both victims, one a nurse, the other a case worker, died trying to help one of their patients—a new mother who turned out to be Hernandez's girlfriend.Investigators said Hernandez was given permission to visit his girlfriend after she gave...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say

DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
DENTON, TX
WFAA

How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Police shooting suspect indicted

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for aggravated assault of a police officer.
Mix 97.9 FM

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Fox News

893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy