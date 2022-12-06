Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.966% up from its 52-week low and 9.559% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/JPY Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.41% for the last 5 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Thursday, 8 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.29. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.98% up from its 52-week low and 2.745% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
AMC Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 28.76% in 10 sessions from $8.17 at 2022-12-02, to $5.82 at 14:42 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.15% to $15,377.46, following the last session’s upward trend. AMC’s...
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
Palladium Futures Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 7.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:50 EST on Friday, 9 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,955.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1500, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589331.21. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Cocoa Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Friday, 9 December, Cocoa (CC) is $2,567.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 3963, 99.97% below its average volume of 16880425.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.63. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.49% up from its 52-week low and 41.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Credit Suisse Group And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Credit Suisse Group, Marathon, and Smith & Wesson. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
Express And Li Auto On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Express, Momo, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Express (EXPR) 1.77 38.28% 2022-12-08...
Redfin Stock Down Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $5.62 at -15.12, to $4.77 at 14:25 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s...
Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
Copper Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Traditionally, copper prices have been thought of as a cyclical commodity. However, they have recently seen their largest one-day percentage gain in more than a decade. This suggests that the global economy is poised for a strong rebound.
ASML Holding And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Alamos Gold (AGI), Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
DocuSign Stock Impressive Jump Before The Weekend, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DocuSign rising 14.22% to $49.97 on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. DocuSign’s last close...
Tattooed Chef Stock Drops By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 27.49% in 21 sessions from $1.72 to $1.25 at 14:35 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.68% to $11,032.88, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
Weibo Stock 14.6% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Weibo (WB) jumping 14.6% to $17.74 on Thursday while NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00. Weibo’s last close was $15.48, 57.6% under its 52-week high of $36.51. About Weibo. Through its subsidiaries, Weibo Corporation operates as a social platform that allows...
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust And 6 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI), Red River Bancshares (RRBI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
