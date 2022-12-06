(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Traditionally, copper prices have been thought of as a cyclical commodity. However, they have recently seen their largest one-day percentage gain in more than a decade. This suggests that the global economy is poised for a strong rebound.

