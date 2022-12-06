Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/EUR Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.966% up from its 52-week low and 9.559% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.63. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.49% up from its 52-week low and 41.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Friday, 9 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,034.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18928, 99.99% below its average volume of 12120956213.96. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.8% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,942.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1872, 99.99% below its average volume of 5689919342.79. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Redfin Stock Down Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $5.62 at -15.12, to $4.77 at 14:25 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Credit Suisse Group, Marathon, and Smith & Wesson. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
via.news
Eaton Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Eaton Corporation (ETN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), NMI Holdings (NMIH) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
ASML Holding And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Alamos Gold (AGI), Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
BHP Billiton Limited, SLM Corporation, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – BHP Billiton Limited (BHP), SLM Corporation (SLMBP), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) 63.38 1.48% 12.72% 2022-12-08 15:51:27. 2 SLM Corporation (SLMBP) 57.55...
via.news
Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 4.79% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Lumber (LBS) is $411.30. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 59, 99.99% below its average volume of 21452541.26. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Traditionally, copper prices have been thought of as a cyclical commodity. However, they have recently seen their largest one-day percentage gain in more than a decade. This suggests that the global economy is poised for a strong rebound.
via.news
Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust, Nuveen New York AMT, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV), Nuveen New York AMT (NRK), Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) 21.29 0.42% 6.19%...
via.news
GameStop Stock 10.85% Up On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with GameStop (GME) rising 10.85% to $24.67 on Thursday while NYSE jumped 0.4% to $15,373.70. GameStop’s last close was $22.26, 55.35% under its 52-week high of $49.85. Is GameStop Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a longtime GameStop investor or just...
via.news
Credit Suisse Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% up. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.32, 68.59% below its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) rising 4.73% to...
via.news
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Oxford Square Capital Corp., Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ), Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) 5.77 -1.03% 20.27% 2022-12-07 09:06:08. 2 Oxford Square Capital Corp....
Comments / 0