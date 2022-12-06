ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

USD/EUR Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 9 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.95. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.966% up from its 52-week low and 9.559% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

CBOE Down By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 13.26% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 9 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.63. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 38.49% up from its 52-week low and 41.88% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

NYSE Composite Is 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:16 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,394.93. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 30.12% up from its 52-week low and 7.96% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news

Platinum Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:52 EST on Friday, 9 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,034.60. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18928, 99.99% below its average volume of 12120956213.96. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Palladium Futures Is 4% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.8% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,942.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1872, 99.99% below its average volume of 5689919342.79. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Redfin Stock Down Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $5.62 at -15.12, to $4.77 at 14:25 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Redfin’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

ASML Holding And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Alamos Gold (AGI), Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
LOUISIANA STATE
via.news

Lumber Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Fall In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 4.79% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Lumber (LBS) is $411.30. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 59, 99.99% below its average volume of 21452541.26. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Rises By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.24% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Sunday, 11 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Traditionally, copper prices have been thought of as a cyclical commodity. However, they have recently seen their largest one-day percentage gain in more than a decade. This suggests that the global economy is poised for a strong rebound.
via.news

GameStop Stock 10.85% Up On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with GameStop (GME) rising 10.85% to $24.67 on Thursday while NYSE jumped 0.4% to $15,373.70. GameStop’s last close was $22.26, 55.35% under its 52-week high of $49.85. Is GameStop Stock a Good Investment?. Whether you’re a longtime GameStop investor or just...
via.news

Credit Suisse Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.22% up. Credit Suisse Group’s last close was $3.32, 68.59% below its 52-week high of $10.57. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) rising 4.73% to...

