White Sox Ace Dylan Cease Snubbed From All-MLB First Team

Three pitchers on the First Team finished below Cease in Cy Young voting.

The season of snubs continues for Dylan Cease. The Chicago White Sox ace was left off the All-MLB First Team upon the league's announcement from Winter Meetings on Monday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

While Cease did make the Second Team , he was more than deserving of First Team honors.

Each team includes five starting pitchers. Of those on the First Team, Cy Young winners Justin Verlander (AL) and Sandy Alcantara (NL) were deserving locks. But the rest of the First Team staff consisted of AL pitchers, and all of them finished below Cease in Cy Young voting .

Getting snubbed is nothing new for Dylan Cease. The 26-year-old was inexplicably left off the AL All-Star Team back in July. Luckily for him, the All-MLB Team announcements should be the last 2022 awards handed out. Perhaps the recognition will fall in line with Cease's production in 2023 if the Chicago White Sox are able to rebound from an abysmal campaign.