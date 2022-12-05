ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On ‘GMA 3’ After Relationship Exposed

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LGPa_0jYZPMOw00
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Good Morning America 3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled off the air just days after their controversial relationship was exposed.

The Daily Mail first broke the news and provided receipts in the form of photos showing the two colleagues looking happy in “forbidden love” and social media went to town over the alleged affair. According to the site, both Robach and Holmes Robach and Holmes both separated from their spouses in August but have been seen lately wearing their wedding rings recently. But was that just a cover-up to keep their relationship a secret?

According to TMZ, ABC News’ President, Kim Godwin, made the decision to pull the couple off the show after the relationship became an “internal and external distraction.”

Godwin was also quoted saying, “And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”

Both Amy and TJ have been quiet about their relationship since the news broke but quickly deleted their social media accounts. Some say TJ made a subtle joke about their whirlwind of a week on the show Friday, note their wedding rings are missing, but you be the judge.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will host GMA3 Monday, no word if they are permanent or how long they will take over the duties.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes No Longer On 'GMA 3' After Relationship Exposed

Z1079

