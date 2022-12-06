Kanye West's next interview may be with popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Kanye West's recent confidant and close associate, White nationalist Nick Fuentes, shared a video in which he implied that he and Ye have interviews lined up in the coming days with a number of Jewish people including Adin Ross, one of the Twitch streaming platform's most notable figures. Fuentes says the potential interview with Adin Ross will come as part of the notion that Ye is more than willing to discuss matters such as anti-Semitism with people who disagree with the Chicago rapper-producer's recent outlandish comments.

4 DAYS AGO