Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed 1 of Her First Films Drove Her to Therapy
Jennifer Lawrence once opened up about the dark impact a movie had on her psyche when she was younger.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Is Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Interviewing Kanye West?
Kanye West's next interview may be with popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross. On Saturday (Dec. 3), Kanye West's recent confidant and close associate, White nationalist Nick Fuentes, shared a video in which he implied that he and Ye have interviews lined up in the coming days with a number of Jewish people including Adin Ross, one of the Twitch streaming platform's most notable figures. Fuentes says the potential interview with Adin Ross will come as part of the notion that Ye is more than willing to discuss matters such as anti-Semitism with people who disagree with the Chicago rapper-producer's recent outlandish comments.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
