Pennsylvania State

Wolf Admin. welcomes holiday season to the Capitol

By Brett Balicki
 5 days ago

The Christmas season is already in full swing at the Pennsylvania Capitol.

Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf ushered in the 2022 holiday season at the Capitol in Harrisburg with the 2022 Tree Lighting Ceremony. During the event, Gov. Wolf highlighted the connection and common bonds we share as human beings.

Local homeowner’s Christmas lights strike similarity to ‘Clark Griswold level’

“During this holiday season, let us celebrate and strengthen those bonds by reaching out to those in need, by sharing what we have with others, and by extending our kindness beyond our friends and families to strangers and acquaintances who we know to be different than us,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvanians will celebrate many holidays over the next several months. No matter which holiday you celebrate, I wish every Pennsylvanian a very happy holiday season.“

The Central Dauphin High School Choir performed several Christmas carols and Santa Claus made an appearance.

A 20-foot Douglas fir tree from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Lehighton, Carbon County, was selected and decorated with over 900 LED lights and 700 handmade ornaments donated by students and seniors throughout the commonwealth coordinated by Pre-K for PA and the Department of Aging.

In addition to the Rotunda Tree, there is a 20-foot Douglas fir – also from Crystal Spring Tree Farm – outside on the Capitol steps.

The Rotunda tree will be lit daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the Capitol Steps tree will be lit daily from 5 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 6, 2023.

