Read full article on original website
Related
Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth
A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A man from Villa Rica, Georgia, was sentenced to 30 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday, according to the Coweta County judicial court. On Aug. 26, officers with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searched a small camper located off Legion Lake Road in Villa Rica, finding Garrett Wood and a female associate inside.
Georgia man turns himself in on murder charge, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A 20-year-old Rome, Georgia man turned himself in for murder on Saturday night, police say. Police say that they arrived on Knollwood Drive in Rome just before 8:30 p.m., finding a man dead from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he...
Deputies searching for man who broke into car, stole gun in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are searching for a man they say broke into a car and stole a gun. Surveillance video from a house on Spear Circle in Senoia shows the man walk onto the property around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
Police have released the name of the woman killed at a Gwinnett County business
SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County Police have released the name of the victim in Friday’s shooting at a business on Centerville Highway in Snellville. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Courtney Owens, of Snellville. Owens was an employee of the business the incident occurred at. At about 2:30...
accesswdun.com
Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville
A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
Georgia mother and son arrested in drug raid, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A mother and son were arrested after authorities found a large number of drugs in their Peachtree City home. Peachtree City Police Department officials said on Dec. 3, officers executed a warrant at a residence at 4:35 a.m. as part of a drug investigation. [DOWNLOAD:...
WDEF
Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
9 dogs rescued from Cherokee County home after man arrested for dog fighting
CANTON, Ga. — A Canton man is facing felony charges related to dog fighting and cruelty to animals. Randall Thaxton, 58, was arrested by Cherokee County Marshals earlier this week. He is facing nine animal abuse charges after nine dogs were removed from his property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud
A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest. Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.
wfmynews2.com
'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Douglasville man wanted for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
Cherokee man arrested after 9 dogs rescued in suspected dogfighting operation
Heavy chains and dog bowls filled with rocks and mud were among the items found at a Cherokee County home that led to the recent arrest of a dog breeder on dogfighting charges.
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0