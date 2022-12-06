ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for trafficking meth

A Duluth man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through middle Georgia in 2019. According to the United States Department of Justice, on April 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wesley Bailey, Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, after the deputy witnessed multiple traffic violations on I-75.
DULUTH, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
accesswdun.com

Kentucky man to serve life for molesting children in Gainesville

A Kentucky man was convicted in Hall County court on Thursday for numerous child molestation charges. Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was living in Gainesville when the crimes occurred. He has been extradited from Bowling Green, Ky. back to Gainesville. According to District Attorney Lee Darragh, Ring began molesting two sisters...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WDEF

Man convicted of nearly killing woman in Dalton stabbing case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A jury convicted a Dalton man in a knife attack in 2021. 29 year old Shaquae Divine Robinson was found guilty of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Use of a Knife During Commission of a Felony. He...
DALTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest. Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.
ROME, GA
wfmynews2.com

'I'll never get to hug him' | Sisters, wife face man convicted of killing deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Families expressed the depth of their heartbreak in court Thursday as they faced the man now convicted of killing two Cobb County sheriff's deputies. The families delivered powerful statements in front of Christopher Golden, the man who killed their loved ones three months ago. The deputies, Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. were killed in an ambush-style attack as they tried to serve an arrest warrant on Sept. 8. The warrant was not for Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I ain’t angry:’ Ga. men speak out after spending 25 years in prison for murder they didn’t commit

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia men are speaking out for the first time after walking free after spending 25 years in prison for a murder they did not commit. Lee Clark and Josh Storey were 17-years-old when their friend, 15-year-old Brian Bowling, accidentally shot and killed himself inside his Rome home while playing Russian roulette in 1996. Storey was said to have brought the gun to Bowling’s house.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
