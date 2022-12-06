ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Anchorage Assembly joins school district with proposed taxes to provide child care to fill up empty schools

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwaQ2_0jYZPHzJ00

The Anchorage Assembly is about to tax marijuana users and property owners to pay for childcare and pre-K. It has teamed up with the Anchorage School District to levy the taxes for an unproven pre-kindergarten initiative.

Assembly members Suzanne LaFrance and Kameron Perez-Verdia are sponsoring AO 2022-17(S), which they want to be on the April, 2023 ballot. They cannot do this on their own—they need taxpayers to vote to approve/disapprove a change to the charter so they can push their social agenda.

Does this push for “free” early education help our children? Are there data to back this up? These two Assembly members cite little research to support their position.

Alabama has had the best pre-kindergarten system for 13 years, according to National Institute for Early Education Research.

Unfortunately, that investment in high quality has not seemed to pay off in NAEP scores. Over the last 13 years, Alabama has fallen from 47th to 50th in low-income NAEP 4th grade reading scores. Alaska is the only state that scores lower.

They also mention the current economic “crisis” that the Assembly caused by closing businesses and shuttering daycare centers.

They cite the current struggle that families have in feeding their kids and paying bills, not acknowledging this is due to the Assembly shutting down so many businesses for almost two years during the Covid-19 fiasco.

And are families suffering because the federal government has pumped tons of money into the economy, causing rampant inflation?

The Anchorage Assembly is about to push this daycare and pre-k despite the lack of proof that children would be more ready for kindergarten.

The Assembly wants to tax marijuana users and property taxpayers for this childcare and pre-K, following Rahm Emmanuel’s quote, “Never let a crisis go to waste.”

The two Assembly members stated they have support from “members across the political spectrum.” However, no mention was made of who they are. The support comes from a coalition of the marijuana industry, educators, non-profits, and businesses.

The marijuana industry supports this charter change because it is gifted by a freeze on its retail tax of 5% for 5 years. And the charter change also lowers the maximum tax to 10%.

Here’s the kicker. The marijuana tax will be removed from under the tax cap. It will be replaced by an increase in property taxes. By removing this marijuana tax from the tax cap, they can raise your property taxes without busting the tax cap.

But wait — there’s more! The charter amendment also states that funds from the alcohol tax will also be used to fund this program.

But no worry. Per the charter amendment, “It will cost less than a latte once a month for a year…”.

Taxpayers can testify on AO 2022-17(S) on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Anchorage Assembly meeting, which starts at 5 pm. A link to the charter amendment is here.

It’s your money and your latte.

David Boyle is the education writer for Must Read Alaska.

Comments / 10

edward foster
5d ago

That us always the solution, throw more money at the issue. The school district blew 60 million in Covid funds, and no one is accountable. So, lets give them more money with no accountability. More people are home schooling because parents got a good look at the school ciriculum during the pandemic and didn't like what they saw. Schools need to get back to the basics. Plus, cut out pushing perversions on the kids. There are and will always be only 2 sexes, male and female. Your mental stability will never change that. Pushing non-binary is even more insane. So, your going to let kids identify, as animals. Maybe you should open the schools to dogs, cats, birds, fish, etc.... I'm sure people would be glad to drop their pets off for the teaches to educate daily. this would help your attendance and increase your income.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kinyradio.com

State Board of Education met in Anchorage Thursday

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The State Board of Education voted to send teacher certification regulations out for public comment Thursday. The State Board of Education and Early Development also voted to create a Career and Technical Education recognition program. The board also authorized the Commissioner to negotiate and enter into...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Girdwood Board of Supervisors institutes caste system for residents and workers

After months of contentious public debate about the proposed Holtan Hills housing development, the Girdwood Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to create a caste system for those living and working in Girdwood. At a packed meeting of the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday, Girdwood residents and Board staff showed up en masse in support of the new caste system.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School District sees 3rd snow day in a row

The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai has announced she is stepping down from her position at the division. As she moves into retirement — after making the decision to do that back in September — she joined Alaska’s News Source on Friday to tell us about the transition and what's ahead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

How the Anchorage School District is proposing to close a massive budget gap

The Anchorage School District faces a $68 million budget deficit next year, mainly due to declining enrollment and a lack of inflation-proofed funding from the state. That’s about 12% of the district’s $549.5 million budget for this school year. District administrators have spent the last several months outlining...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson budget vetoes, restoring funds to Brother Francis shelter

The Anchorage Assembly has overridden most of Mayor Dave Bronson’s vetoes to next year’s city budget, which it passed last month. The largest veto overridden Tuesday night totaled roughly $1.2 million for Brother Francis shelter to permanently increase its capacity to 120 people. Ordinarily the shelter serves 75 people, but it has been at a surge capacity of 120 since July.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, the Anchorage School District declared their fourth weather closure day of the school year, as record-breaking snowfall on Tuesday resulted in three consecutive snow days for students. “For us, it’s a pretty unusual snow event,” said MJ Thim, with the Anchorage School District....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Oral arguments heard over Wasilla lawmaker’s eligibility to hold office

Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version. When asked if there was anything to stop Carla Sigler from resuming the role of county treasurer, Vanlandingham responded: “Mrs. Sigler was elected by the voters of Bosque County. As far as I know, the only thing that would prevent her from taking office would be an inability to be bonded.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that classes have been canceled for a third straight day, following a major snowfall that blanketed parts of Anchorage in over a foot of snow. In a message to parents, the district said after-school activities will resume Friday on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskabeacon.com

Alaska will recount seven-vote margin in state House race, plus a close Senate finish

The Alaska Division of Elections will recount two close finishes from the November general election beginning Wednesday in Juneau. Denny Wells, the Democratic candidate for House District 15 in Anchorage, requested a recount of his seven-vote loss to Republican incumbent Rep. Tom McKay, and Roselynn Cacy, the Democratic candidate for Senate District E in South Anchorage, requested a recount of her ranked choice loss to Republicans Roger Holland and Cathy Giessel.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Special kids Shop With A Hero in Wasilla

Annual Auction held by Alaska Native Heritage Center. Krampus and St. Nicholas bring German traditions to Anchorage. Alaska's News Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska, which is expected to impact Anchorage and surrounding areas on Sunday through Monday. Colony Christmas kicks...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer

Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai has announced she is stepping down from her position at the division. As she moves into retirement — after making the decision to do that back in September — she joined Alaska’s News Source on Friday to tell us about the transition and what's ahead.
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage’s largest shelter is at capacity. Mayor Bronson wants to add 160 more beds.

The Anchorage Assembly took no action at its meeting Tuesday on Mayor Dave Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan Arena shelter capacity. Read more. Wintry weather has maxed out emergency cold weather shelter capacity in Anchorage. On Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson proposed raising bed capacity at the municipally owned Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360. The Anchorage Assembly may consider the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Candidate requests recount of House race separated by 7 votes

The Anchorage School District’s financial team went over the fiscal year 2023 budget at Monday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, combing through the details and coming up with an updated total deficit of around $67 million. Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

PND Engineers Names New Principals in Anchorage and Juneau

Alexandra West Jefferies joined PND in 2011 as a civil engineer after working for the firm as an intern. Jefferies earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UAA, where she became the first UAA student to earn a US patent for her hydrokinetic fish grinding system. Raised on the Kenai Peninsula, Jefferies has excelled at PND as one of the company’s preeminent hydraulic and hydrologic specialists.
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage municipal election season starts with candidates filing with state APOC, and later with city clerk

Brian Flynn, pictured above, has registered to run for the Anchorage Assembly for West Anchorage (District 3) in the April 2023 municipal election. He’ll run for the seat being vacated by Assemblywoman Austin Quinn-Davidson, who will not run for re-election. Anna Brawley, hand-picked by Quinn-Davidson as her successor, will also run for that seat.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy