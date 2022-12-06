ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Prior to Rumored Amy Robach Affair

Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes, who is married, reportedly had an affair with a GMA producer prior to his alleged affair with his co-host Amy Robach. Following allegations that Holmes is romantically seeing fellow anchor Robach, who is also married, Page Six reported Holmes was previously in a three-year relationship with married producer Natasha Singh. The alleged affair began in 2016.
Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?

Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?. When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed. The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans,...
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie

If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
