Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Jennifer Lawrence Once Revealed 1 of Her First Films Drove Her to Therapy
Jennifer Lawrence once opened up about the dark impact a movie had on her psyche when she was younger.
T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Prior to Rumored Amy Robach Affair
Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes, who is married, reportedly had an affair with a GMA producer prior to his alleged affair with his co-host Amy Robach. Following allegations that Holmes is romantically seeing fellow anchor Robach, who is also married, Page Six reported Holmes was previously in a three-year relationship with married producer Natasha Singh. The alleged affair began in 2016.
Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?
Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?. When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed. The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans,...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
Kim Kardashian Lists Two Luxury Los Angeles Homes: See Inside!
Kim Kardashian has put not one, but two of her luxury Los Angeles properties on the market. The Hulu reality star previously put her Calabasas condo on the market for $3.5 million in 2019 before removing the listing. Now, the listing has returned for the same asking price. Kardashian purchased...
