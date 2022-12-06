The man accused of making the bomb used in the Lockerbie terrorist attack that killed 270 people is now in US custody, Scottish authorities have said.The bombing of Pan Am flight 103, travelling from London to New York on 21 December 1988, killed all passengers and crew on board. A further 11 people died in Lockerbie when the wreckage destroyed their homes.Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, sometimes known as Masoud or Mas’ud, was said to be the “third conspirator” behind the attack.Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty of mass murder in 2001. It remains the deadliest-ever...

41 MINUTES AGO