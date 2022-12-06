Each year, Liberty gathers nearly 200 names of elderly neighbors from local assistance agencies. As Christmas Elves, our customers and employees choose a special person from this list who could use a little joy through gifts during the holiday season. Recipients usually range from 65-85 years of age and have no family or close friends nearby during the holidays. This year, we`re returning to in-person giving.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO