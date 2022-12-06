Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
mysaline.com
Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
NLRPD: Suspicious death investigation opened, woman found dead in car
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman was found in a car, according to a recent press release. According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2300 block of Franklin Street on Friday at approximately 7:42 p.m. […]
KATV
One out of four suspects not yet arrested for the McAlmont Community Park murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday they have all but one suspect wanted for capital murder in custody. According to police, Carl Lewis Kendle Jr is the last suspect that has not been arrested. Kendle is wanted for capital murder that occurred on...
North Little Rock police arrest suspect in deadly November crash, declare case a homicide
North Little Rock police said they arrested a suspect connected to a deadly November crash Wednesday, adding that the case was now being considered a homicide.
KHBS
Human remains identified in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of 2021. Investigators said someone discovered a skull near the Buckingham Trailhead of the Back 40 trail on Oct. 30.
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
KATV
'Armed & Dangerous': Deputies search for murder suspect who they believe is in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Phillips County deputies are in search of an Elaine man who authorities believe committed a November homicide and may be currently hiding in the Little Rock area. According to Major Brian Holloway of the office, 20-year-old Martavies Demond Cooper is wanted for the murder of...
Little Rock police release images of jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
KATV
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
KTLO
Hot Springs woman sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A Hot Springs woman was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs. According...
Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
mysaline.com
Mischief and Possession in Monday’s in Saline County Mugshots on 12062022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
mysaline.com
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 9th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kara Brook Frazee Bryant , AR age 29 & Jeffery Michael Richard Armstrong Bryant , AR age 27. Nikita Shaunte Seahorn Pine Bluff , AR age 42 & Curlee Dockett III Pine Bluff , AR age...
mysaline.com
Debt, Divorce, and Protection in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 12092022
63cv-22-1488 In The Matter Of Andrea Ledawn Elder, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1008 State V Wesley Ryan Benson, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1009 State V...
Conway grinch repeatedly snipping Christmas lights on woman’s home
You better watch out. You better not cry, but a Grinch is attempting to steal Christmas in Conway. The lights on a mother's downtown home have been cut clean through the power cords twice in one week.
KATV
More than 6 ounces of pot, firearm seized in Little Rock after driver fails to stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they ended up in a drug bust after conducting a traffic stop. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 4500 block of Springer Blvd in Little Rock on Dec. 3. They initiated the stop due to the...
KTLO
FBI Little Rock warns consumers of holiday fraud
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Little Rock has issued a warning to consumer to be mindful of criminals during the holiday season. Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season need to be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans lost over $6.9 billion to scammers in 2021, including more than $335 million in online shopping and non-delivery scams.
Comments / 1