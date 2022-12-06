Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
AZFamily
Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
AZFamily
Chandler family heartbroken after disabled dad killed in alleged road rage shooting
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree is up, along with the decorations. But there will be no holiday celebration for Yomara Ruiz and her daughter Mireina. Mireina’s father, 29-year-old Carlos Dorion, was gunned down and murdered Monday in what appears to be an act of road rage. “It just feels empty now,” said Ruiz. “I don’t look forward to Christmas.”
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
AZFamily
Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during argument in Phoenix, leads to carjacking in Glendale: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after police say a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into a shooting that led to a carjacking in Glendale. Glendale Police say the incident started just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 when two victims were in Phoenix visiting the...
Shock new details about Zuni Hills Elementary School ‘poisoning’ after 25 sixth-graders sick with mystery illness
TWENTY-FIVE elementary school students had reportedly eaten pizza while on a field trip to a bowling alley before they mysteriously fell ill. The sixth-graders at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria, Arizona, all fell ill on December 8 with some vomiting in the classroom. The children started vomiting after they...
AZFamily
Suspect who was shot by officers in west Phoenix released from hospital, booked into jail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was shot by Phoenix police officers after alleged threats with a knife last weekend has been released from the hospital and booked into jail. John Torp, 53, is facing assault and other charges stemming from an incident last Saturday morning, Dec. 3.
Police recommend assault charges against Phoenix officers involved in violent arrest
PHOENIX — Police have submitted assault charges to prosecutors against the two Phoenix officers who were captured on video violently kicking a suspect they were attempting to detain inside a convenience store. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said it had received submittals from Phoenix police for charges against Eddie...
ABC 15 News
One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
AZFamily
Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
santansun.com
Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids
A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard
A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in downtown Phoenix over parking spot fight, witnesses say
PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot. Ricardo Martinez, 39, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. Martinez later died at the hospital from his injuries.
AZFamily
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
