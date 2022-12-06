PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO