Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler family heartbroken after disabled dad killed in alleged road rage shooting

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree is up, along with the decorations. But there will be no holiday celebration for Yomara Ruiz and her daughter Mireina. Mireina’s father, 29-year-old Carlos Dorion, was gunned down and murdered Monday in what appears to be an act of road rage. “It just feels empty now,” said Ruiz. “I don’t look forward to Christmas.”
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, three injured in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — One person is dead and three others are injured Friday night after a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. Callers told police that several gunshots were heard, with multiple people running away from the area. There, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police release video of officer tasing alleged shoplifter at Glendale Walmart

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — During a Wednesday press conference, police released body-cam footage of an officer using a taser on a woman suspected of shoplifting at a Walmart in Glendale. Police say the woman was resisting arrest when the officer decided to use his taser. The incident happened...
AZFamily

Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler man kills self, wounds his 2 kids

A Chandler man is dead from a self-inflicted wound after he violated a court order and entered his estranged wife’s home and shot his two children. The children, a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, are expected to survive. Derek Aaron Tighe, 52, killed himself on Nov. 20 after...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ

